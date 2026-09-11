

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A top UN official has expressed concern that a drone strike on the protective structure at Ukraine's Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant could have endangered the safety of millions of people.



UN Development Program Administrator Alexander De Croo is visiting Ukraine, with his mission focused primarily on restoring energy infrastructure and preparing the country for its fifth winter of full-scale war.



De Croo was talking to the media after visiting the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and going inside the protective structure over Reactor Four, which was destroyed in 1986. He saw firsthand the damage caused recently by the drone strike.



'Anyone who's attacking those protective structures - and those protective structures around a nuclear structure - is really gambling with the safety of millions of people.



'A nuclear installation can never be a target. There can absolutely be no excuse. There can absolutely be no ambiguity. This has to stop,' the UNDP chief said.



According to De Croo, the origin of the drone must be formally established through an investigation. At the same time, military personnel guarding the site told him that Russian drones fly over the facility on a daily basis.



'Whether it was a deliberate attack or an accident, this is something which is unacceptable. Making sure that drones are not flying above that site is one way of avoiding that things like this could happen,' he said.



During his visit to Chornobyl, the head of UNDP also took part in the opening of a new solar power plant. The project was implemented with support from Lithuania and Japan, in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities and with technical expertise from the UN's development agency. The plant will supply electricity to the cooling systems of Reactor Four.



Energy was one of the main focuses of De Croo's visit. Over the past four years, UNDP has mobilised $1.3 billion to assist Ukrainians, with the restoration of the country's energy system becoming its largest area of work.



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