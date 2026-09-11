Skanska AB: Skanska to upgrade Lærdal Tunnel in Norway for NOK 1.6 billion, about SEK 1.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens Vegvesen) to upgrade the E16 Lærdal Tunnel in Norway. The contract is worth approximately NOK 1.6 billion, about SEK 1.5 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The Lærdal Tunnel is the world's longest road tunnel at 24.5 kilometres and a key transport corridor between eastern and western Norway. The upgrade will improve safety, reliability and technical systems, ensuring continued efficient traffic flow between Oslo and Bergen.

The project comprises extensive rehabilitation works and upgrades to technical and safety systems. The work will be carried out while the tunnel remains largely open to traffic, requiring careful planning and logistics.

Construction is scheduled to commence in November 2026, with completion planned for 2029.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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