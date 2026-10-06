

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST), a Swedish engineering and construction company, Tuesday announced that it has signed an additional contract worth $138 million with an existing client for a tech facility in the US.



This project will be included in Skanska's US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.



Work has begun in April and is set to complete in the first quarter of 2028.



On Monday, shares closed at SEK 263.90, down 5.21% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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