

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST) said Tuesday it plans to invest 400 million Swedish Kroner in Mazowiecka 21, a residential development project in one of Kraków's central districts in Poland. The single-phase project will include 168 apartments and replace an existing office building with a new residential building with commercial units on the ground floor.



The Swedish construction company said that the development will incorporate sustainable and smart-home features, including photovoltaic panels, a heat pump, an underground rainwater retention tank and the Appartme smart home system. All apartments will be pre-equipped for air conditioning installation, and the project will include a dedicated bicycle room. Skanska said in an official statement that the building is also designed to ensure accessibility for people with diverse needs.



The company said that construction commenced in October 2026, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.



On the Stockholm Exchange, SKAb.ST ended Monday's trading at 273.60 Swedish Kroner, up 2.90 Kroner or 1.1 percent.



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