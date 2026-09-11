

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains positive ahead of the much-anticipated release of CPI data for August from the U.S. Both the crude oil price benchmarks have shed more than 3 percent amidst reports of potential talks on shipping through Hormuz. The plunge in crude oil prices provided the much-needed boost for markets.



Data to be released on Friday morning is expected to show headline annual inflation steady at 3.4 percent. Core component is seen edging down to 2.4 percent. Headline monthly inflation is seen rising to 0.4 percent while its core component is expected to remain steady at 0.2 percent.



Rate hike expectations from the Fed softened from the highs witnessed on Thursday. The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate hike by the Federal Reserve on September 16 at 69.4 percent, versus 72.4 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading in firmly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up from the flatline. Ten-year sovereign bond yields mostly hardened. Gold has slipped more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,355.00, up 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,635.10, up 0.57% Germany's DAX at 25,524.64, up 0.49% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,672.75, up 0.60% France's CAC 40 at 8,167.88, up 0.63% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,312.75, up 0.70% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,050.00, down 1.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,741.20, down 0.89% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,888.11, down 1.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,805.63, down 0.60% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,909.91, down 1.76%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.17, up 0.12% EUR/USD at 1.1594, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3508, down 0.03% USD/JPY at 153.94, down 0.31% USD/CHF at 0.8155, up 0.31% AUD/USD at 0.7170, up 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.945%, up 0.02% Germany at 3.5081%, up 0.34% France at 4.435%, up 0.20% U.K. at 5.3372%, down 0.75% Japan at 2.987%, up 2.19%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $103.70, down 3.65% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $99.16, down 3.24% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,380.62, down 0.61% Silver Futures (Dec) at $64.33, down 0.93%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,823.20, down 1.32% Ethereum at $2,456.02, down 0.31% BNB at $710.90, down 0.78% XRP at $1.32, down 3.80% Solana at $98.71, down 2.33%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News