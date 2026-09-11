Rare Earth Oxides Reach 2,806.7 ppm; Magnet Rare Earth Oxides Peak at 349.1 ppm and Gallium Oxide at 96.8 g/t

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: ATLA) (FSE: 1CJ1) (WKN: A42CRT) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") reports gallium and rare earths in all 114 follow-up surface samples from the Company's flagship Novo Cruzeiro Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, with laboratory results issued in March 2026. Exploration and technical work at Novo Cruzeiro have continued since the March 2026 laboratory reporting period, and subsequent updates will address the results of that work when available.

Gallium Confirmed in All 114 Follow-Up Samples

The highest calculated gallium oxide (Ga2O3) result was 96.8 g/t in sample NCZ-CR-0175.

in sample NCZ-CR-0175. The ten highest calculated Ga2O3 results ranged from 88.7 to 96.8 g/t

Ga2O3 values averaged 72.2 g/t, with a median of 74.6 g/t.

Gallium-based semiconductors play an important role in advanced defence and aerospace systems, including radar and drone communications, as well as satellite communications, 5G networks, smartphones, computers, and high-efficiency power supplies for AI data centres.

The U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, February 2026 (https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2026/mcs2026-gallium.pdf), estimates that China accounted for approximately 99% of worldwide primary low-purity gallium production in 2025. This concentration highlights the importance of diversifying gallium supply chains for industries that depend on reliable access to the metal.

"Gallium in every one of these 114 samples is a very encouraging finding and reinforces the breadth of Novo Cruzeiro's potential as a multi-element critical minerals project," said Bonn Smith, President and CEO of Atlantico. "Equally encouraging is that rare earths used in powerful magnets make up a substantial share of the rare earth content in the vast majority of the samples."

Rare Earths Also Confirmed in All 114 Samples

The highest result reached 2,806.7 ppm total rare earth oxides ("TREO").

total rare earth oxides ("TREO"). Median TREO was 315.5 ppm and mean TREO was 382.8 ppm .

and mean TREO was . Eighteen samples returned over 500 ppm TREO, including three above 1,000 ppm.

Rare earth elements have distinctive magnetic, optical and chemical properties that make them important to clean-energy technologies, electronics, advanced manufacturing and defence systems. Like gallium, they carry strategic supply-chain importance, with much of the world's rare earth processing capacity concentrated in China.

Magnet Rare Earths Add to the Exploration Opportunity

Magnet rare earth oxides ("MREO") accounted for at least 15% of TREO in 96 of 114 samples .

. The highest MREO result was 349.1 ppm in sample NCZ-CR-0066, including 339.3 ppm combined neodymium-praseodymium oxides.

in sample NCZ-CR-0066, including combined neodymium-praseodymium oxides. Neodymium and praseodymium oxides made up the majority of MREO in every sample.

Neodymium and praseodymium, often referred to together as "NdPr," are key ingredients in powerful permanent magnets that help make electric motors smaller, lighter and more efficient. These magnets are used in electric vehicles, wind-turbine generators, robotics, industrial automation and specialized defence systems.

"It is not just how much rare earth content the samples returned, but which rare earths are present," Smith added. "For shareholders, the significance goes beyond individual peak assays: these results helped shape the exploration that followed and strengthened our commitment to advancing Novo Cruzeiro."

Figure 1 places the results in their sampling context, showing the western grid and additional sampling locations.

Figure 1: Follow-up surface-sample locations and TREO results at Novo Cruzeiro, with assay results reported in March 2026, showing the western sampling grid, additional sampling locations and selected TREO, MREO and calculated gallium oxide results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4290/313882_atlantico.jpg

Eighteen Samples Returned Over 500 ppm TREO

Table 1 presents the samples returning more than 500 ppm TREO, together with their corresponding MREO and calculated gallium oxide values. Principal results and pathfinder values for all 114 samples are available in the March Assay Results Schedule.

Sample ID TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) NCZ-CR-0062 2,806.7 98.7 52.4 NCZ-CR-0066 1,779.1 349.1 32.3 NCZ-CR-0071 1,306.4 132.0 47.0 NCZ-CR-0080 747.0 165.1 63.2 NCZ-CR-0081 729.1 148.8 60.5 NCZ-CR-0149 727.6 145.6 67.2 NCZ-CR-0082 683.9 141.0 69.9 NCZ-CR-0083 625.7 115.7 79.3 NCZ-CR-0069 607.3 76.1 21.5 NCZ-CR-0112 593.8 166.5 71.2 NCZ-CR-0075 581.0 119.3 69.9 NCZ-CR-0100 574.3 125.2 69.9 NCZ-CR-0078 573.6 115.4 72.6 NCZ-CR-0077 541.1 104.7 78.0 NCZ-CR-0148 519.0 95.6 68.6 NCZ-CR-0101 517.2 104.6 65.9 NCZ-CR-0068 513.4 110.5 65.9 NCZ-CR-0084 507.3 94.1 69.9

Table 1: TREO results with corresponding MREO and calculated Ga2O3 values, listed in descending TREO order. Rare earth composition varies between samples; the highest TREO result does not correspond to the highest MREO concentration or proportion. Of the 18 samples shown, 15 returned MREO accounting for at least 15% of TREO. See Sampling and Analytical Methods for oxide definitions and calculation details.

Ten Highest Gallium Oxide Results

Table 2 presents the ten highest calculated gallium oxide results and their corresponding TREO and MREO values.

Sample ID Ga2O3 (g/t) TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) NCZ-CR-0175 96.8 266.4 37.8 NCZ-CR-0087 95.4 308.1 52.2 NCZ-CR-0108 94.1 264.2 44.7 NCZ-CR-0107 92.7 347.0 57.0 NCZ-CR-0167 92.7 286.1 40.8 NCZ-CR-0088 91.4 315.4 48.2 NCZ-CR-0163 91.4 204.1 31.5 NCZ-CR-0093 88.7 342.6 59.0 NCZ-CR-0123 88.7 477.0 75.0 NCZ-CR-0164 88.7 217.0 38.0

Table 2: Calculated Ga2O3 results with corresponding TREO and MREO values, listed in descending Ga2O3 order. See Sampling and Analytical Methods for oxide definitions and calculation details.

Digital Marketing Campaign Resumption

The Company expects its digital marketing campaign with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to resume on September 11, 2026, rather than September 18, 2026, as previously anticipated in its July 30, 2026 news release. The engagement is governed by the agreement with Machai dated June 19, 2026, previously disclosed in the Company's June 26, 2026 news release. Resumption remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval and completion of any required amendment or extension to the agreement.

Sampling and Analytical Methods

The follow-up program comprised 114 surface samples, with laboratory results issued in March 2026. The principal focus was a regular 50 × 25 m sampling grid within tenement 831.453/2023 in the western part of Novo Cruzeiro, investigating granitic saprolite with occurrences of pegmatitic veins in an area containing historical underground workings. Additional rock samples were collected outside the grid from occurrences identified during the program. Field descriptions indicate that many consist of strongly weathered or saprolitic material, including soil-, sand- or silt-rich material containing altered-rock fragments. The results should not be interpreted as representative fresh-bedrock grades. The sample results relate to the material collected at individual locations and should not be interpreted as representative of the property as a whole.

Samples were submitted to the independent SGS Geosol Ltda laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Sample preparation followed the procedures recorded in the SGS certificates. Twelve samples underwent drying and rock/core preparation, including crushing, Jones splitting and pulverization (codes DRY105 and PRP70J_A2). The remaining 102 samples underwent soil/sediment preparation comprising drying, disaggregation, 80-mesh sieving, weighing of the retained and passing fractions, and Jones splitting of the passing fraction (code PRS80J). Analysis was by ICP-MS/OES following sodium peroxide fusion for 56 elements, including rare earth elements, lithium, and gallium (code ICM90A). Results are reported under certificates GQ2601202, GQ2601203 and GQ2601205.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") for the sample batches was performed by SGS Geosol as part of its internal laboratory protocols. The Qualified Person relied on the laboratory's accreditation and internal QA/QC procedures and did not independently review Geosol's internal QA/QC data. SGS uses blanks at the start of batch analysis (PREP_BLANK) and certified reference materials (CRMs), specifically AMIS0683, OREAS460, and AMIS0684.

Reported sample averages are unweighted arithmetic means across the 114 samples and do not represent deposit-wide or resource grades. The assays do not establish gallium recoverability or economic potential.

TREO is the sum of CeO2, Dy2O3, Er2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Ho2O3, La2O3, Lu2O3, Nd2O3, Pr6O11, Sm2O3, Tb4O7, Tm2O3, Y2O3 and Yb2O3, calculated from elemental assays. MREO comprises neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium oxides. Reported TREO and MREO values are calculated oxide sums derived from elemental assays. Gallium oxide (Ga2O3) values are calculated from elemental Ga using a factor of 1.3442 and reported in g/t (1 ppm = 1 g/t). Calculated Ga2O3 does not imply recoverable oxide, an identified mineral species or metallurgical recovery.

Important Early-Stage Disclosure

Novo Cruzeiro is an early-stage, undrilled surface-exploration project with no current mineral resources or mineral reserves defined. Surface-sample assays and geochemical responses are exploration indicators only. These results do not establish continuity or extent of mineralization, grade over width, tonnage, metallurgical recovery, mineability or economic potential. Further exploration is required, and there is no assurance that future work will result in the discovery or definition of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Qualified Person

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the ratified analytical schedule, supporting technical information, the SGS analytical certificates and the QA/QC controls reported for certificates GQ2601202, GQ2601203 and GQ2601205, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101 due to his role as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") for the analytical batches included SGS Geosol laboratory preparation blanks, laboratory replicates and certified reference materials, including AMIS0683, AMIS0684 and OREAS460. The Qualified Person reviewed the QA/QC results reported in SGS certificates GQ2601202, GQ2601203 and GQ2601205.

Lithium performance for AMIS0683 and AMIS0684 was considered acceptable. Preparation blanks reported lithium below the analytical detection limit. A material QA/QC exception was identified in certificate GQ2601203, where OREAS460 returned lithium below the 10 ppm detection limit against a certified value of approximately 19.6 ppm and showed negative bias for several rare earth and related elements. The subsequent OREAS460 result in certificate GQ2601205 returned approximately 20 ppm lithium and showed improved agreement for several analytes, although negative bias remained for selected elements, including niobium.

The Qualified Person therefore considers the lithium analytical dataset generally acceptable with qualifications but considers GQ2601203 subject to a QA/QC hold pending laboratory clarification of the OREAS460 performance. Selected multi-element results, particularly those affected by OREAS460 bias and low-level copper blank/replicate performance, should be interpreted with caution. The Company intends to request, SGS confirmation of its applicable CRM acceptance criteria, internal QC review and any rerun or corrective-action data associated with the affected batch.

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company built around a simple belief: a cleaner energy future needs critical minerals. The Company's flagship project is the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project, located in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil, within Brazil's Lithium Valley. Atlantico is advancing Novo Cruzeiro through disciplined technical work, transparent disclosure and responsible exploration, with a focus on creating long-term value for shareholders while contributing positively to the local communities and regions where the Company operates.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs, the interpretation of assay results, future exploration at Novo Cruzeiro, and the expected resumption of the Machai digital marketing campaign on September 11, 2026.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated by management, availability of financing, access to the project, required permits and approvals, qualified personnel and contractors, the reliability of current technical information, receipt of any required CSE approval and completion of any required amendment or extension to the Machai agreement. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including risks related to mineral exploration, commodity prices, capital markets, the availability of financing, permitting requirements, environmental and regulatory matters, political and economic conditions in Brazil, title and access matters, the interpretation of technical data, changes in the timing or scope of marketing activities, and delays in obtaining required CSE approval or completing any required amendment or extension to the Machai agreement. No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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