

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice has filed its final four lawsuits against three states and the District of Columbia over preferential treatment for illegal immigrants.



The Department filed complaints against Hawaii, the District of Columbia, Arkansas, and Utah, challenging their state laws that provide in-state tuition and financial assistance for illegal immigrants.



In the complaint, DOJ argues that laws that provide in-state tuition to illegal immigrants unconstitutionally discriminate against U.S. citizens who are not afforded the same reduced tuition rates or scholarships, create incentives for illegal immigration, and reward illegal aliens with benefits that U.S. citizens are not eligible for, all in direct conflict with federal law.



These final lawsuits come after the United States District Court for the District of Kansas ruled that Kansas' state law allowing in-state tuition for illegal aliens is unconstitutional.



'No more placing illegal aliens over American citizens on this Department of Justice's watch,' said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. 'We have now sued every state across our Nation that has a state law or regulation granting illegal aliens in-state tuition. We look forward to favorable court rulings and will continue to deliver on President Trump's promise: illegal aliens will not receive benefits denied to American citizens.'



In the complaints, the federal government seeks to enjoin enforcement of Hawaii, DC, Arkansas, and Utah laws and regulations that require colleges and universities to provide in-state tuition rates for all immigrants who maintain in-state residency, regardless of whether they are lawfully present in the United States. Additionally, the complaint seeks to enjoin Hawaii, DC, Arkansas, and Utah from enforcing their state laws and regulations that afford financial assistance and scholarships to illegal immigrants.



The Department has now challenged every state with laws that provide in-state tuition to illegal immigrants, bringing the number of lawsuits to 25.



Six lawsuits - in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, and Kansas - have resulted in favorable orders permanently enjoining and declaring unconstitutional similar laws that gave reduced tuition to illegal immigrants, including an order from the Fifth Court.



Lawsuits against other states whose state laws similarly put illegal immigrants ahead of U.S. citizens are pending across the country - in Minnesota, Virginia, California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington.



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