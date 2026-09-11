Angel AI: AngelAi Launches Powerful National Newsmax Campaign to Combat Systemic Lending Bias and Protect U.S. Veterans Through AI-Driven Oversight

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / As the world pauses to remember the tragedy of September 11th and honors the courageous, unwavering service of our Veterans in the years that followed, AngelAi, the revolutionary artificial intelligence platform dedicated to transforming the financial and mortgage industries, has announced the launch of a hard-hitting national advertising campaign on Newsmax. The campaign is designed to shine a spotlight on the systemic failures within the traditional lending system that disproportionately harm U.S. Veterans and working families. By bringing these stark realities to the forefront of national media, AngelAi aims to drive urgent awareness and present a tangible, technology-driven solution to restore fair access to credit.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a compelling new television spot broadcasting across the Newsmax network, which can be viewed in its entirety here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKb6zK9sNjI

Pavan Agarwal - CEO & Founder AngelAi

The advertisement boldly confronts the unsettling truth about the modern financial ecosystem that the very individuals who have sacrificed the most for the nation are frequently the ones being left behind by outdated, biased, and irresponsible lending practices.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277 and the visionary architect behind AngelAi, has been a relentless advocate for leveraging technology to enforce fair lending. Speaking on the launch of the Newsmax campaign, Agarwal stated:

"Our Veterans are being turned away by a lending system that should be fighting for them. Eight years of government data don't lie - the disparities in credit denials are real, they are massive, and AngelAi is doing something about it."

The Human Cost of Systemic Lending Failures

For decades, the traditional lending system has been plagued by deep-rooted inefficiencies and unseen biases that quietly erode the financial foundations of everyday Americans. When systemic failure in lending goes unchecked, families are forced to pay the highest price. Fair access to credit disappears, homeowner equity is stripped away, and financial instability spreads rapidly through the community.

Veterans and working families, those who have sacrificed the most, served their country with honor, and worked the hardest to build a life, are far too often the ones left standing on the wrong side of the approval line. A denial of credit is not just a declined application; it is the denial of the American Dream. It means a Veteran cannot purchase a home to stabilize their family. It means lost opportunities for generational wealth creation, and it leaves vulnerable populations at the mercy of predatory financial alternatives.

Deploying AI-Driven Oversight to Protect Veterans and Their Families

To combat this widespread financial disenfranchisement, AngelAi is pioneering a new era of accountability. The platform presents industry regulators, financial institutions, and consumer advocates with a unique and unprecedented opportunity to use AI-driven oversight to identify harmful lending patterns as they emerge.

Unlike traditional auditing methods, which often only discover discriminatory practices years after the damage has been done, AngelAi operates with real-time precision. It enables timely intervention to protect families before they lose their homes, savings, and financial security. By analyzing vast amounts of transactional data without the prejudice of human bias, AngelAi ensures that lending decisions are based purely on financial merit and regulatory guidelines, rather than demographic variables that have historically tainted the underwriting process.

A Commitment to Exceptionalism

The drive behind AngelAi is not merely technological advancement, but a deep-seated moral obligation to right the wrongs of the financial sector. The platform was engineered from the ground up to serve as an uncompromising equalizer in a historically unbalanced playing field.

Reflecting on the core mission of the platform, Pavan Agarwal added:

"Irresponsible lending practices are denying fair access, destroying homeowner equity, and disproportionately harming Veterans and working families across the country. I built AngelAi with unwavering faith and commitment to dismantle these disparities and achieve exceptionalism across all American communities."

This commitment to exceptionalism is practically applied through comprehensive support systems for Veterans navigating the housing market. In conjunction with the Newsmax campaign, AngelAi is actively directing Veterans to specialized resources that honor their service with the financial backing they deserve. Through dedicated programs, such as the VA loans offered by Sun West Mortgage Company (details available at: www.swmc.com/loan-programs/va), Veterans are empowered to secure homeownership with competitive rates, zero down payment options, and the peace of mind that their application is being processed by a 100% unbiased AI system that fights for their approval.

Looking Forward

The Newsmax ad campaign marks a significant milestone in AngelAi's ongoing crusade for financial equality. As the spots air into millions of homes across the United States, the message is clear: the days of unchecked systemic bias in lending are numbered. Through AI-driven oversight, unwavering advocacy, and a profound respect for the Veteran community, AngelAi is ensuring that the American Dream remains accessible to all who have earned it.

For more information on AngelAi, the Newsmax campaign, and how artificial intelligence is being used to protect consumers, please visit AngelAi's official website www.AskAngel.Ai/va.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (www.swmc.com) we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner.

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our 46 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to swmc.com/TXdis to view the Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

Sun West products and services have no affiliation with or endorsement from any government agency or body. On a VA 30-year fixed rate purchase with loan amount $375,000 (at 100% Loan-to-Value [LTV] with zero down payment and FICO 740), at an interest rate 6.244% with $0 discount points (Annual Percentage Rate: 6.314%), you will be required to make 360 equal monthly payments of $2,307.48 (which includes principal and interest only, so your actual payment, including taxes, insurance, and other property charges, will be higher). The rates are effective as of 09/10/2026 10:04 a.m. PT and may be subject to change without notice.

About AngelAi and Celligence LLC

AngelAi (www.AskAngel.Ai) has been developed by Celligence LLC (www.celligence.com), a fast-growing fintech and AI company. Celligence has engineered a novel AI built from evolving, self-generating neural cells that come together to solve complex problems. When your life savings are on the line, 100% trust is required. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and, with its patented TLM engine, is the only AI that delivers accurate responses accompanied by a strong warranty (see AngelAi.com/warranty) that customers can bank on.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation, with new patents filed continuously to support the technology.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., Celligence LLC, and AngelAi are not affiliated with any third parties. The names are owned by the respective third parties.

Newsmax is a registered trademark of Newsmax Media, Inc.

Media Contact Information

Sophie Michaels

Sophie@inventus.media

SOURCE: Angel AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/angelai-launches-powerful-national-newsmax-campaign-to-combat-sy-1219531