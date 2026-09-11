Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.: Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Appoints Bob Foley, Allan Rothschild and Jacky Wu to Board of Directors

Appointments Add Extensive Commercial Real Estate, Digital Infrastructure, Capital Markets, Finance, M&A and Public-Company Leadership Experience

New Independent Directors Joined Vulcan in Connection With the Closing of the Company's Previously Announced Strategic Investment

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc. (NASDAQ:VIP) ("Vulcan" or the "Company"), a power and infrastructure platform focused on acquiring, developing, and operating energized sites that support artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") data centers, today announced the appointment of Robert "Bob" Foley, Allan B. Rothschild, and Jacky Wu to its Board of Directors, in connection with the closing of the Company's $39.4 million strategic investment.

The appointments add significant experience across commercial real estate, digital infrastructure, data centers, asset sourcing and development, capital markets, finance, M&A, and corporate governance capabilities aligned with Vulcan's strategy to build a differentiated power and infrastructure platform serving AI/HPC demand.

"Bob, Allan, and Jacky bring highly relevant experience to Vulcan at an important point in our evolution," said Jordan Kovler, Chief Executive Officer of Vulcan Infrastructure and Power. "Bob and Allan each have deep experience investing in, financing, repositioning, and monetizing commercial real estate assets, while Jacky brings extensive leadership across digital infrastructure, data centers, finance, and corporate development. Together, they add experience and perspective directly relevant to our strategy as we advance our existing powered sites, evaluate new opportunities and execute on our plans to build Vulcan into a scaled infrastructure platform."

Robert "Bob" Foley

Mr. Foley brings approximately four decades of executive leadership experience in commercial real estate, business building, capital markets, and credit and equity principal investing. Since January 2026, he has served as a senior advisor to TPG Real Estate and as a member of its investment review committees, following more than a decade with TPG Real Estate as a partner and managing director. From 2015 to 2025, he also served as chief financial officer of TPG RE Finance Trust, a publicly traded commercial mortgage REIT, and as its chief risk officer, from 2015 through June 2021. Earlier in his career, Mr. Foley co-founded Gramercy Capital, a publicly traded REIT that grew to approximately $8 billion of credit and net lease investments, and held senior commercial real estate investment and capital markets roles at Goldman Sachs and Bankers Trust. He holds B.A. degrees in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Allan B. Rothschild

Mr. Rothschild brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in commercial real estate, transactions, asset management, and legal affairs. Most recently, he served as general counsel and vice president of Allerand Capital, a real estate-focused private family office, from 2022 through 2025. From 2007 to 2018, Mr. Rothschild held several senior positions with Gramercy Property Trust and its predecessor, Gramercy Capital, including chief transaction officer, co-head of asset management, and general counsel of Gramercy Realty, and served on the firm's Management and Investment Committees. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions with Prism Venture Partners, GFI Management, CB Richard Ellis, Presidio Capital, and Newkirk/Odin Management Company, after beginning his career as a real estate attorney. Mr. Rothschild received a B.A. degree in Political Science from Emory University and a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Jacky Wu

Mr. Wu brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across finance, operations, corporate development, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure. He has served as a director of Brightspeed Inc. since May 2025 and served as its president from May 2025 through June 2026. He also serves as a senior advisor to Apollo Global Management and Wafra. From 2020 to 2024, Mr. Wu served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of DigitalBridge Group, a global digital infrastructure investment manager, and subsequently served as a strategic advisor to DigitalBridge through 2024. His earlier roles include senior finance and M&A positions at American Tower and Verizon, as well as chief financial officer roles at Driven Brands and Xura. Mr. Wu has also served on the boards of several digital and communications infrastructure businesses, including Vantage Data Centers, Vertical Bridge, EdgePoint Infrastructure, Belgium Tower Partners, and Digita Oy. He received a B.S. degree in Economics, summa cum laude, and an M.B.A. from Tulane University.

As announced on September 10, 2026, Vulcan completed a $39.4 million strategic investment from affiliates of Machine Investment Group and Atlas Holdings, together with institutional investors including Conversant Capital and certain Company insiders. The Board appointments were made in connection with the closing of the transaction.

About Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.

Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc. (NASDAQ:VIP) is a power and infrastructure platform focused on acquiring, developing, and operating energized sites that support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers, as well as local electricity grids.

Investor Contact

FNK IR

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

IR@VulcanIP.com

312-809-1087

SOURCE: Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/vulcan-infrastructure-and-power-appoints-bob-foley-allan-rothschild-and-jacky-wu-1219639