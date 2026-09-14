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WKN: A3EC7F | ISIN: US39531G3083 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.09.26 | 21:39
1,830 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Versorger
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
VULCAN INFRASTRUCTURE AND POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
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VULCAN INFRASTRUCTURE AND POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 23:14 Uhr
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Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.: Vulcan Infrastructure and Power to Participate in iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc. (Nasdaq:VIP) ("Vulcan" or the "Company"),a power and infrastructure platform focused on acquiring, developing, and operating energized sites that support artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") data centers, today announced that CEO Jordan Kovler will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference being held on September 15-16, 2026. This event marks the first conference for Vulcan since the announcement and closing of the $39.4 million strategic investment into the Company.

Event: iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference

Date: September 15-16, 2026

Location: Virtual

Event Link: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

Management will give a virtual presentation on Tuesday, September 15 at 4:30 pm ET (webcast available here) and will be available for 1x1 virtual meetings the following day.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available immediately after the live presentation and remain available for one year. It will also be available on the Company's website.

About Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.

Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc. (Nasdaq: VIP) is a power and infrastructure platform focused on acquiring, developing, and operating energized sites that support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers, as well as local electricity grids.

Investor Contact

FNK IR
Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

IR@VulcanIP.com
312-809-1087

SOURCE: Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/vulcan-infrastructure-and-power-to-participate-in-iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ide-1220683

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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