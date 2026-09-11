Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assays from drill holes in the Main and Central Zones at the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick. The drill holes are part of the current drill program intended to expand the mineralization in the Main Zone and fill-in gaps in the data.

Drill holes in the Central Zone are the first in this series yet to be reported.

Drill Results

Main Zone

Drilling continued in the Main Zone with drill holes BH-26-19 and BH-26-21 returning high-grade antimony values. We note the high-grade antimony in BH-26-21 with a grade of 27.3 % Sb over 0.3 meters (m) within a zone of 2.28% Sb over a length of 9.12 m from 144.38 to 153.5 m depth. The corresponding gold assay is 0.93 g/t over the same width with a high of 3.66 g/t.

Table 1: Assay Results from Recently Completed Drill Holes BH-26-19, BH-26-21, in the Main Zone at Bald Hill.

Drill Hole BH-26-19, Antimony (Sb) and Gold (Au)



SAMPLE FROM TO Length Sb (%) Au (g/t) 2307873 159.80 160.60 0.80 2.79 0.074 2307874 160.60 161.60 1.00 0.03 0.022 2307875 161.60 162.15 0.55 9.05 0.085 2307876 162.15 163.15 1.00 0.02 0.018 2307877 163.15 164.15 1.00 0.03 0.037 Averages 2307878 164.15 165.00 0.85 3.05 0.965 1.90 % Sb 0.19 g/t Au 5.20 meters 5.20 meters

Drill Hole BH-26-21, Antimony (Sb) and Gold (Au)

SAMPLE FROM TO Length Sb (%) Au (g/t) 2307842.00 144.38 144.68 0.30 27.30 0.68 2307843.00 144.68 145.70 1.02 0.05 1.25 2307844.00 145.70 146.50 0.80 1.76 2.02 2307845.00 146.50 147.50 1.00 3.26 0.29 2307846.00 147.50 148.50 1.00 3.01 0.17 2307847.00 148.50 149.50 1.00 0.67 0.71 2307848.00 149.50 150.50 1.00 3.17 0.42 2307849.00 150.50 151.50 1.00 0.06 0.07 2309051.00 151.50 152.50 1.00 0.02 0.08 Averages 2309052.00 152.50 153.50 1.00 0.95 3.66 2.28 % Sb 0.93 g/t Au 9.12 meters 9.12 meters 2309053.00 155.40 156.20 0.80 0.94 1.22 0.94 %Sb 1.22 g/t Au 0.80 meters 0.80 meters

Note that these are intersected widths, and the true widths are estimated to be about 70% to 80% of these lengths.

Figure 1 below shows the distribution of drill holes in the Main Zone and the extent of the surface projection of mineralization. The zone is open to the north and south

Figure 1: Main Zone at Bald Hill



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Central Zone

Drilling is being completed on the newly identified Central zone where trenching by ATMY and previous operators has identified antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization. (see Press Release Dated June 25, 2026. This zone had not been drilling in the past and our current program will be a preliminary test of the mineralization below the surface trenches.

Figure 2: Location of Drill Holes and Trenches at Central Zone, Bald Hill. Note the proximity to the southern extent of the Main Zone



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Press Release dated July 27, 2026, detailed the geological descriptions of the first 8 drillholes into the Central Zone.

Results from the BHC-26-01, from the Central Zone are reported in Table below.

Drill Hole BHC-26-01 returned a high-grade assay of 10.3% Sb in a section of 2.63% Sb over 2.2 meters from 118.8 to 121.0 depth. This hole is focused on intersecting below the northernmost trench of the Central Zone.

Average Antimony (Sb) and Gold (Au) for BHC-26-01 SAMPLE FROM TO Sb (ppm) Sb (%) Au (ppb) Average 2307701 112.7 113.7 1 203 15 2307702 113.7 114.07 0.37 450 170 2307703 114.07 114.8 0.73 412 0.04 83 2307704 114.8 115.8 1 > 500 0.64 72 0.32 % Sb 2307705 115.8 116.8 1 147 106 2.10 meters 2307706 116.8 117.8 1 93 367 2307707 117.8 118.8 1 117 44 2307708 118.8 119.6 0.8 > 500 1.97 40 2307709 119.6 120.2 0.6 498 0.05 74 2307711 120.2 120.6 0.4 > 500 0.14 88 2307712 120.6 121 0.4 > 500 10.30 33 2.63 % Sb 2307713 121 121.5 0.5 93 332 2.20 meters 2307714 121.5 122.35 0.85 47 < 5 2307715 122.35 123 0.65 27 8

Mr. James Atkinson PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources, commented:

"We are containing to receive high-grade antimony results from the Main Zone. The drilling has been focusing on in-filling gaps in the data by intersecting areas where there was little or no drill information to attempt to develop a more detailed picture of the deposit. This new information has been incorporated into an updated Mineral Model which will be used to focus further drilling. We are very pleased with the first set of assays from the Central Zone. The surface trenching and sampling exposed antimony mineralization in the form of stibnite in trenches over a 200-meter length in the Central Zone. Drill Hole BHC-25-01 confirms the antimony-bearing stibnite at a depth of 100 meters. As we have been describing, the Central, South and Marcus Zones hold promise to develop into additional areas of antimony mineralization on the larger Bald Hill property.

QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc. are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping, and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch. Activation Laboratories in an internationally accredited assay Laboratory.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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