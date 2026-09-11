

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Celestica Inc. (CLS) announced that Chief Financial Officer Mandeep Chawla will assume the newly created role of Group President, Global Markets, effective October 1, 2026.



In the new role, Chawla will oversee the company's overarching commercial execution and global market expansion.



Chawla will be succeeded by Todd Ankenmann, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Finance at Celestica.



Prior to joining Celestica, Ankenmann served in senior finance leadership roles at General Electric.



In pre-market hours, CLS was trading at $329.30, up 1.27 percent on the NYSE.



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