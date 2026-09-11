EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III hereby announces that the semi-annual report as of June 30th, 2026 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) is available at: https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III, 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200, 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware, United States
Phone: +49 800 910 -8000
Fax: +49 69 910-38591
E-Mail: db.ir@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE000A0D2XXX
WKN: A0D24Z
Listed: Regulated Uno?cial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
11.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III
|1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
|19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
|United States
|Phone:
|+49 800 910-8000
|Fax:
|+49 69 910-38591
|E-mail:
|db.ir@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D2XXX
|WKN:
|A0D24Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Amsterdam
|LEI Code:
|529900JUYWPVJ3EAX160
|EQS News ID:
|2398006
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2398006 11.09.2026 CET/CEST
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