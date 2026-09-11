Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc.: Tessera Begins Trading Under HLSQ as Demand Grows for Connected Physical Security

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ), formerly BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("Tessera" or the "Company"), today announced that its corporate name and ticker symbol changes are now effective, completing its rebrand as a physical security technology platform.

The Company's common stock will begin trading under the symbol "HLSQ" on the NYSE American at the market open on Friday September 11, 2026. Trading will continue without interruption, and no action is required by stockholders in connection with the name and symbol change.

The rebrand comes as governments and organizations face increasing pressure to protect the infrastructure, systems and sites upon which modern society depends. Recent attacks and suspected acts of sabotage affecting power infrastructure across Europe, incidents involving energy and transportation infrastructure in Germany, and the heightened protection of critical infrastructure across Poland and the Baltic states have placed physical security firmly on the international agenda.

Tessera provides a unified security platform that connects cameras, sensors, detection technologies, artificial intelligence and other systems, and offers solution design as well as advisory capabilities to address customers' evolving physical security needs.?The platform is designed to detect threats, understand events as they unfold and coordinate response in real time, supporting security teams, security managers and chief security officers across complex environments. The Company serves customers across homeland security, critical infrastructure, as well as enterprise organizations seeking advanced physical security capabilities.

Modern threats often cross traditional security boundaries, while protective systems remain disconnected, offering only isolated alerts. By converting fragmented data into unified, real-time insights, Tessera's solution, tailored to each site's specific needs, enables security teams to see a site as a whole rather than as a series of separate alerts. Tessera also offers security experts to audit sites so the platform can be used to its full potential and enable security teams to have full situational awareness of their environment.

"The name Tessera reflects both how our platform works and how we're building the Company," said Michael Oster, CEO of Tessera. "A tessera is an individual tile that becomes part of a larger mosaic. In the same way, we're bringing together complementary technologies across detection, intelligence and response to create one integrated security platform. As threats become more complex, national security and infrastructure protection personnel need to understand what is happening and coordinate action faster and more accurately. Tessera is designed to help them make quicker, better-informed decisions to protect people and keep critical systems and sites secure."

Tessera's capabilities include the AI-powered security intelligence technology of its subsidiary Zorronet and the LADAR-based detection systems of its subsidiary DFSL, supporting an integrated approach to advanced sensing, real-time intelligence and autonomous response.

The name change takes effect on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a date the Company selected in remembrance of all those who were lost, including the hundreds of first responders who gave their lives while working to save others.

About Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (Formerly BiomX Inc.)

Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) is a physical security technology company providing integrated, bespoke security solutions that connect detection, intelligence and response across complex security environments. The Tessera platform integrates cameras, sensors, detection technologies, AI and other security infrastructure to identify threats, understand events and coordinate response in real time. Tessera provides the technology, hardware and implementation expertise needed to tailor security solutions to the specific requirements of each site, helping customers deploy and optimize integrated security systems across critical infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure and homeland security applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, platform, capabilities, portfolio, target markets, and the anticipated benefits of bringing complementary technologies together within an integrated security platform. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company's ability to execute its strategy, integrate and commercialize its technologies, achieve market acceptance, and those risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Yair Ohayon

IR & Communication Manager

Yairo@thlsq.ai