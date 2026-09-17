Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc.: Tessera Inc. Subsidiary Zorronet Ltd. Selected in Northern Israel AI Tender for up to $1.3 Million

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) ("Tessera" or the "Company"), formerly BiomX Inc., today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zorronet Ltd. ("Zorronet"), has been selected in a public tender issued by Eshkol Kinneret Valleys (officially registered as Eshkol Kinneret Amakim) for the supply and implementation of an artificial intelligence system for video analysis.

The tender establishes a multi-year framework with a maximum aggregate value of up to approximately $1.3 million. Under the framework, Zorronet was selected to provide AI-powered video analytics technology for security systems at community access points, including vehicle and license-plate identification, automated alerts and integration with existing video and gate-control systems. The framework positions Zorronet's technology for potential deployment across local authorities spanning a broad swathe of northern Israel.

Zorronet's technology is designed to build on existing security infrastructure, enabling participating authorities to add AI-driven capabilities without requiring wholesale replacement of systems already in place. The system also analyzes vehicle activity in real time, alerts control centers to defined events and enables integration with automated gate systems for authorized vehicles.

The framework has an initial term of 36 months, with options for up to two additional 12-month extensions. Participating authorities can issue individual orders under the framework and, where applicable, conduct additional competitive processes among selected framework vendors.

"The next major advance in physical security will come from systems that can interpret events, not simply detect them," said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. "We believe the future of physical security will be defined by systems that can continuously turn fragmented data into a coherent understanding of what's happening, and use that understanding to drive faster, more informed decisions. This project reflects a broader industry shift from standalone analytics toward AI-driven security intelligence, where existing infrastructure becomes part of a connected, adaptive security architecture. The result is a more intelligent security layer built on top of infrastructure that organizations already use, and the Eshkol Kinneret Valleys framework gives us the opportunity to apply that approach across a broad network of local authorities in northern Israel."

"This is the kind of win that builds a major market footprint," said Michael Oster, CEO of Tessera. "Zorronet has been selected for a framework that can reach multiple authorities across northern Israel, giving us a meaningful new channel for expanding its presence in the Israeli market. For Tessera, this is exactly the kind of business development we want to see for our technologies, helping broaden the reach of the platform we're building and expand our presence in the market."

About Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (Formerly BiomX Inc.)

Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) is a physical security technology company providing integrated, bespoke security solutions that connect detection, intelligence and response across complex security environments. The Tessera platform integrates cameras, sensors, detection technologies, AI and other security infrastructure to identify threats, understand events and coordinate response in real time. Tessera provides the technology, hardware and implementation expertise needed to tailor security solutions to the specific requirements of each site, helping customers deploy and optimize integrated security systems across critical infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure and homeland security applications.

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a Tessera company, develops AI-powered operational intelligence and command-and-control technology that connects cameras, sensors, drones, IoT devices and other field systems into a unified real-time operating picture. The platform enables organizations to bring together information, operational workflows and communications across multiple systems and locations, supporting both centralized control rooms and distributed teams in the field.

Zorronet combines its software platform with systems integration, communications infrastructure and operational deployment capabilities, enabling the Company to support projects from initial characterization and planning through implementation, commissioning and ongoing operations. Its technologies and capabilities are applicable across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, transportation, municipalities, agriculture, smart cities, test and evaluation environments, remote asset protection and civilian security applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Eshkol Kinneret Valleys framework may not result in orders to Zorronet, or that the timing, scope or value of any orders may be less than anticipated; the fact that the approximately NIS 4 million maximum framework value applies across all selected vendors and does not represent committed revenue to Zorronet; the risk that participating authorities may elect not to procure Zorronet's technology or may conduct additional competitive processes among selected vendors; the risk that the framework may not be extended beyond its initial term; the ability of Zorronet's AI video analytics, intelligence and orchestration technology to perform as designed and integrate with existing security infrastructure; the risk that deployments may be delayed as a result of technical, budgetary, regulatory, procurement or other requirements; the Company's ability to translate Zorronet's selection under the framework into deployments and broader commercial opportunities in Israel and other markets; the adoption of Zorronet's technologies by additional authorities, customers and markets; the Company's ability to comply with applicable privacy, data protection, security and other regulatory requirements; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026 and August 19, 2026, respectively, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Yair Ohayon, IR & Communications Manager

Yairo@thlsq.ai