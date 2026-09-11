Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.: Silvercrest Asset Management Secures Full Central Bank of Ireland MiFID License to Expand International Growth

This license enables Silvercrest to service ultra-high-net-worth clients and institutional investors in Ireland and across Europe.

Nasdaq-listed Silvercrest is a 24-year-old business headquartered in New York with $25 billion in discretionary assets under management.

Silvercrest's EU headquarters in Dublin is led by Managing Director Fintan Maher, a veteran family advisor.





NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest, an ultra-high net worth wealth advisor and asset manager, today announces that it has secured a full MiFID (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) license from the Central Bank of Ireland to expand the firm's international growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) was founded in the United States in 2002 to serve the world's wealthiest families and select institutional investors.

Silvercrest is an independent, employee-owned, and publicly registered investment adviser, with $25 billion (€21.7 billion) in discretionary assets under management as of 30 June 2026. Relative to its assets under management, the firm serves a small number of client relationships globally, maintaining a 5:1 client-to-professional ratio and 98% client retention.

Silvercrest's private client business offers institutional-quality investment management alongside financial planning, tax-aware portfolio construction, estate and trust coordination, philanthropy, family governance, and other advisory services tailored to a limited number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

The firm's asset management business provides specialist investment solutions for large institutional allocators, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations.

Last month in Ireland, Silvercrest announced the key executive hires of veteran family advisor Fintan Maher as Managing Director and Head of its Dublin-based European office, along with Colm Galvin as a Director and Portfolio Manager.

Maher joined Silvercrest with more than 25 years of leadership experience in wealth management and family office businesses across Ireland and Australia. He served as CIO of Irelandia Investments, and most recently led Goodbody's family advisory business.

Galvin joined Silvercrest with over 20 years of experience in financial markets. He was most recently Founding Partner of MGK Capital Partners, a Dublin-based multi-family office.

With the hiring of Maher and Galvin, the firm's Dublin leadership team now numbers four; they join Sarah-Jane Leonard, Director of Finance and Operations in Ireland, and Carina Myles, Head of Compliance and Risk.

Silvercrest has seven offices in the United States, offices in Singapore, Dublin, and professionals in London and Australia. The firm's Irish office is located in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The European Union (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017 (S.I. No. 375 of 2017) implement the MiFID II directive in Ireland, establishing rules for investment firms and enhancing investor protection.

About Silvercrest:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the "firm") is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe and Australia. The firm has opened its Dublin office as its first European base of operations to support existing clients across the EU.

Contact: Richard Hough

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com