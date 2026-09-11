T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For August 2026

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced August month-end assets under management of $1.90 trillion. Net outflows for August 2026 were $7.9 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of (in billions)

8/31/2026

7/31/2026

6/30/2026

12/31/2025

















Equity

$ 910

$ 896

$ 919

$ 879 Fixed income, including money market

225

222

222

212 Multi-asset

699

687

690

627 Alternatives

63

62

62

58 Total assets under management

$ 1,897

$ 1,867

$ 1,893

$ 1,776

Target date retirement portfolios

$ 631

$ 620

$ 622

$ 561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.90 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group