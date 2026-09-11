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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 17:14
91,98 Euro
-0,70 % -0,65
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,8692,0917:50
91,9092,1317:49
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
59 Leser
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T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For August 2026

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced August month-end assets under management of $1.90 trillion. Net outflows for August 2026 were $7.9 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


8/31/2026


7/31/2026


6/30/2026


12/31/2025










Equity


$ 910


$ 896


$ 919


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


225


222


222


212

Multi-asset


699


687


690


627

Alternatives


63


62


62


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,897


$ 1,867


$ 1,893


$ 1,776


Target date retirement portfolios


$ 631


$ 620


$ 622


$ 561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.90 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.