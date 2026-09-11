

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including more than 2.3 million sour crush candy bottles, motorcycles, six-drawer dressers, dual fuel ranges, hair dryer brushes, and fire spray canisters, among others.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.



International Trade Imports LLC, dba Ricky Joy recalled more than 2.3 million units of Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy Bottles, as rolling ball on the recalled candy bottles can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking hazard.



However, no incidents or injuries were reported so far.



The product, manufactured in Colombia, was sold at H-E-B, Forman Mill and other candy stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, CandyFunHouse.com, RickyJoy.com and other online retailers from January 2023 through May 2026 for about $3 for the bottle and for between $13 and $32 for the pack.



Further, Triumph Motorcycles America Ltd. called back about 1,560 units of 2025 and 2026 Triumph TF450 models Closed Course Competition Motorcycles. In addition, about 171 were sold in Canada.



The engine rocker arm on the recalled motorcycles can seize or stick and the exhaust valves can remain open or break. This could cause serious injury or death from a crash hazard.



The firm has received 12 reports of a seized or sticking exhaust rocker shaft or damage to the exhaust valves that will result in a progressive decrease in engine performance. One injury, including a broken bone has been reported.



The affected motorcycles were manufactured in Thailand, and sold at authorized Triumph Motorcycle dealers from January 2025 through July 2026 for between $10,000 and $15,000.



Fujian Laobosi Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba FJTJBSI, of China called back around 9,000 units of six-drawer dressers.



They are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. However, no issues have been reported so far.



The product was manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com from November 2024 through July 2026 for about $170.



In addition, UK-based AGA Rangemaster Limited recalled about 3,992 units of AGA Elise and Mercury Series Freestanding Dual Fuel Ranges?and La Cornue CornuFé 90 and CornuFé 110 Series Freestanding Dual Fuel Ranges. In addition, about 336 were sold in Canada.



Dual Fuel Ranges with a missing cap from the gas test port can cause a gas leak,? posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire or explosion hazards. But, no incidents or injuries were reported.



The UK-made products were sold at authorized appliance dealers nationwide from March 2025 through July 2026 for about $6,000 to $20,000.



Guang Zhou recalled about 2,295 units of Wantefully Hair Dryer Brushes citing risk of serious injury or death from electrocution, shock and burn hazards, and they violates federal regulations.



There has been one report of the hair dryer overheating and melting, but no injuries have been reported.



They were made in China and sold online at Amazon.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for about $30.



Further, Prepared Hero, of Sheridan, Wyoming, called back about 31,000 units of Hero Fire Spray Canisters. The recalled fire spray canister can deteriorate overtime, causing it to rupture and fail to operate during a fire, posing the risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.



The firm has received nine reports of the fire spray canister exploding or deteriorating while in storage. No injuries were reported so far.



The affected products were manufactured in China and sold online at PreparedHero.com and Amazon.com from October 2024 through January 2026 for between $18 to $30.



In addition, Sweet Cubby called back about 12,461 Children's Loungewear Sets as they violate the mandatory flammability standard for?children's sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death.



Cade California Electronic recalled about 179,739 Projecting Finger Light Toys because the products contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the batteries are swallowed.



ZMC Group expanded its recall of Light-Up Children's Toys to about 245,124 units due o the risk of serious injury or death from battery ingestion. ZMC Group?previously recalled?124,560 units of battery-operated light up toys on May 07.



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