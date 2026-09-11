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WKN: A41XQ1 | ISIN: CA3814951008 | Ticker-Symbol: HEG0
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 14:45
2,070 Euro
+1,97 % +0,040
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDSKY RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDSKY RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9652,01019:15
1,9652,00019:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 17:30 Uhr
171 Leser
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Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Announces Departure of Director and Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, September 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") announces that Karilyn Farmer, a member of the Company's board of directors and its SVP, Exploration and Resources, has resigned from her positions with the Company effective September 11, 2026, in order to focus on other business endeavors.

"We'd like to thank Karilyn for all of her contributions since joining Goldsky's board and then leadership team following our acquisition of Mawson Finland last year. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours," said Russell Bradford, Goldsky's Chief Executive Officer.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 11, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,
CEO & Director

Follow Goldsky Resources:

X: https://x.com/goldskyir
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goldskyir
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldskyir
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldskyir
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldskyir

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

View PDF attachment

For further information contact:

Investor Relations
Neil MacRae
SVP, Corporate Development
ir@goldskyresources.com

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 oz Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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