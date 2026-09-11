

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A rise in rabies cases among animals this summer has led to more people being exposed to the disease across the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated in a new health advisory.



The warning, issued through CDC's Health Alert Network, came less than two weeks after health officials in North Carolina reported that three baby goats at a mobile petting zoo had tested positive for rabies.



Following the incident, the North Carolina health department began trying to identify everyone who had contact with the goats. As of Tuesday, rabies shots had been recommended for more than 260 people.



The petting zoo, Farm Adventures, said the animals had reportedly been bitten by a skunk that was found inside their pen. Four goats were euthanized to help prevent the disease from spreading.



Moreover, the agency received 17% more rabies-related inquiries between July and August compared with the same period last year. It also received reports from at least eight state health departments about increased use of rabies vaccines and problems with giving the recommended treatment after exposure.



In light of these increasing reports, the CDC has urged healthcare professionals to carefully assess patients who may have been exposed to rabies and follow current guidelines for vaccination and treatment.



The CDC recommended that people should avoid contact with wild animals and mammals that appear sick. Anyone who has been bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to an animal that may have rabies should contact a doctor or local public health department promptly for advice.



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