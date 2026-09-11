Frontline plc.: FRO - Declares special one-time dividend after sale of two VLLCs

Frontline plc (the "Company" or "Frontline") (NYSE: FRO - OSE: FRO) refers to its announcement on August 4, 2026 regarding the sale of two VLCCs. Following the completion of the sale of the two VLCCs, the Board of Directors has declared a special one-time dividend of $0.80 per share, in line with Frontline's core strategy of returning cash to our shareholders. The special one-time dividend comes in addition to the previously declared dividend of $2.61 per share for the second quarter of 2026.

The record date for the dividend will align with the previously declared dividend for the second quarter of 2026, thus it will be September 18, 2026, the ex-dividend date is expected to be September 17, 2026, for shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and September 18, 2026, for shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and the dividends are scheduled to be paid on or about September 28, 2026.

September 11, 2026

The Board of Directors

Frontline plc.

Limassol, Cyprus

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Frontline and its subsidiaries, desire to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. This announcement and any other written or oral statements made by Frontline or its behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect its current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although Frontline believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Frontline's control, it cannot assure you that Frontline will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Frontline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in Frontline's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the parties' ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and to meet other closing conditions to complete the transactions referenced herein, as well as important factors described from time to time in the reports and other documents, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.