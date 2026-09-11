Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in advanced measurement solutions, announces the approval of incentive stock options.

The Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of a total of 750,000 incentive stock options to two officers of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, as follows: 500,000 options to Nicholas Forbes, Chief Executive Officer, and 250,000 options to Michael Martin, Chief Financial Officer. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years ending September 10, 2031, at a price of $0.53 per share. The options vest over a period from 1 year to 4 years from the date of grant, subject to time-based vesting conditions and defined share price targets. The grant rebalances the Company's comprehensive compensation package to include long-term incentive for share appreciation that is aligned with the goals of the Company. The grant was made under the Company's stock option plan that was approved at the Annual Meeting held on January 23, 2025, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Since May 31, 2026, options to purchase an aggregate of 650,000 common shares that were previously outstanding under the Company's stock option plan expired unexercised in accordance with their terms, consisting of (i) 350,000 options held by a former officer of the Company whose employment with the Company ended earlier in 2026, and (ii) 300,000 options subject to share price-based vesting conditions for which the applicable share price target was not achieved prior to the expiry date specified in the applicable option agreements. As a result, and prior to giving effect to this grant, the Company had 950,000 options outstanding under its stock option plan as of September 10, 2026. Following this grant, the Company has 1,700,000 options outstanding under its stock option plan, out of a maximum of 3,000,000 common shares reserved for issuance thereunder.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured advanced measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2025 which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314078