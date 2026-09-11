

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is asking some individual contributors in its Applied AI (AAI) division to return to management roles as part of a recent reorganization, according to people familiar with the matter.



The programme is voluntary and comes after Meta reassigned about 7,000 employees to AAI, including some managers who were moved into individual contributor positions.



The shift represents a partial reversal of Meta's recent push toward flatter teams and fewer middle managers as the company seeks greater efficiency while increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.



Meta eliminated about 10 percent of its workforce this year in layoffs that disproportionately affected managers. The company has also previously allowed some employees to leave AAI after they objected to being reassigned to the newly created division.



The latest management changes highlight the evolving structure of Meta's AI operations as it balances leaner teams with the need for additional leadership.



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