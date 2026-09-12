

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google under Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is rolling out a redesigned interface for passes in Google Wallet on Android, following a homepage update that introduced search in May.



The new design expands passes to fill the entire screen and uses the brand's primary colour as the background, replacing the previous smaller card-style layout. Users can scroll down to access actions such as calling associated phone numbers and visiting a company's website. Settings have also been reorganised, allowing users to edit a pass nickname and manage how it is used.



The redesign covers loyalty cards and boarding passes, including manually created passes, while transit cards retain the older interface. Google has also included a rewind icon in the top-right corner that lets users return to the previous design.



The updated interface is now seeing a wider rollout, although brighter branded backgrounds may be more noticeable when using passes at night.



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