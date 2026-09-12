Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: IJ2) ("EagleOne" or the "Company") further to its news releases dated February 17, 2026, August 26, 2026 and September 2, 2026, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

The Company issued an aggregate of 750,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $225,199.80.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.60 per Share until September 11, 2028.

The Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds $1.00 for five consecutive trading days, provided that the acceleration may not occur until at least four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement. In such event, the Company may accelerate the expiry date by issuing a news release, following which the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such news release.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to support ongoing corporate development initiatives and for general working capital.

No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 12, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About EagleOne Metals Corporation

EagleOne Metals Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality critical mineral and uranium projects in North America. The Company is committed to creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined project evaluation, strategic acquisitions and responsible exploration.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that the proceeds of the Private Placement may not be used as currently anticipated and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314083