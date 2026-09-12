The Becker Milk Company Limited: Three Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX:BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the three months ended July 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the three months endedJuly 31, 2026 were $731,693 compared to $716,740 for the same period in 2025;

The year-to-date non-GAAP financial measure Net Operating Income for Q1 fiscal 2027 was $614,889 compared to $606,179 in fiscal 2026;

The year-to-date net income for Q1 fiscal 2027 was $0.07 per share, compared to $0.25 net income per share in Q1 fiscal 2026.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2026 increased $14,953 compared to the three months ended July 31, 2025, a result of increased property revenue partially offset by reduced finance income.

Three months ended July 31 2026 2025 Property revenue $ 707,814 $ 679,971 Finance income 23,879 36,769 Total revenues $ 731,693 $ 716,740 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $ 130,938 $ 453,611 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.25

Components of the $322,673 decrease in net income for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2025, are:

Changes in Net Income - Three months ended July 31, 2026 compared to three months ended July 31, 2025 Proceeds of expropriation settlement $ (331,220 ) Decrease in the fair value adjustment (45,506 ) Increase in administrative expenses (41,078 ) Decrease in finance income (12,890 ) Increase in deferred tax charges (3,232 ) Increase in net operating income 8,710 Decrease in current taxes 102,543 Decrease in net income $ (322,673 )

There was no material change in investment property capitalization rates during the three months ended July 31, 2026. Compared to the three months ended July 31, 2025, there was a $45,506 unfavourable change in the fair value adjustment to investment properties.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Net operating income

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the three months ended July 31, 2026, was $614,889, a $8,710 increase compared with the previous year.



Three months ended

July 31 2026 2025 Property revenue $ 707,814 $ 679,971 Property operating expenses (92,925 ) (73,792 ) Net operating income $ 614,889 $ 606,179

Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations

For the three months ended July 31, 2026, the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $182,991 ($0.10 per share) compared to $186,918 ($0.10 per share) in 2025.

Three months ended July 31 2026 2025 Net income $ 130,938 $ 453,611 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Adjustment to fair value of investment properties 90,850 45,344 Deferred income taxes (7,947 ) (11,179 ) Funds from operations 213,841 487,776 Deduct non-operating items: Sustaining capital expenditures (30,850 ) (45,344 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 182,991 $ 442,432 Adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.10 $ 0.24

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates a variety of potential strategic directions for the Company. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives strategy and will update the market as appropriate, and as required by applicable law.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. This dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of September 21, 2026, and payable on September 30, 2026.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

The Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2026, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Tel: 416-698-2591

SOURCE: The Becker Milk Company Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/three-month-financial-results-and-regular-dividend-1220137