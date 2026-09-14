Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a microgravity test survey at the high-grade 417 area of its Phoenix Silver Project in Arizona. This program represents a significant next step in evaluating the potential for very high-grade native silver, as evidenced by near-surface native silver fragments, one of which weighs 190 kilograms (417 pounds) and is estimated to contain up to 70% silver based on specific gravity (see Company news releases February 5, 2020 and July 28, 2020).

The 417 area remains a priority exploration target due to the presence of large native silver fragments near surface and encouraging drill results. Drilling completed in 2024 intersected 3,800 g/t silver and 0.97% copper over 0.35 meters, along with anomalous silver values (10-90 g/t Ag) in 13 of the 30 core holes drilled. Elevated base metals (Cu ± Pb ± Zn) were encountered in all but one hole, highlighting the strength and continuity of the mineralized system (see Figure 1, and February 24, 2025 news release). However, very high-grade concentrations of silver were not encountered in that drilling program. Drill hole distribution and spacing suggests these very high-grade silver bodies may be lense-shaped or cylindrical shape bodies, occurring within the easterly trending 417 structures.

Native silver is also known to occur in historic workings to the northeast of Phoenix Silver and at the Mexican Mine located on the western portion of the property. Additional silver targets were identified by a geophysical ZTEM survey conducted by the company in 2024 (See Figure 2 and Company's news release of February 20, 2025).

Greg Crowe, Silver One President & CEO, commented: "Initiating microgravity surveying at Phoenix Silver is an important advancement in our exploration strategy. This technique provides the potential to detect dense subsurface bodies that conventional drilling may have missed. A successful outcome at the 417 area could support broader application across multiple high-priority targets, including the Mexican Mine and Nuggets North zones."

The newly initiated microgravity survey is designed to detect dense, metallic bodies at shallow to moderate depths-features that may represent the source of the high-grade silver fragments found in the area.

The test program consists of up to 2,800 gravity stations collected on a 5-meter grid. Field acquisition is expected to take approximately 30 days, followed by an additional 30 days for data processing, 3D modeling, and interpretation. Results will be released once the full analysis is finalized.

If the program successfully identifies gravity anomalies consistent with dense metallic accumulations, the Company plans to expand the survey westward to the Mexican Mine area, located roughly 600 meters west of the 417 zone, and to other high-priority targets across the property. These include the Nuggets North area, where a 1.5-kilometre-long train of more than 40 native silver fragments, weighing up to 9 kilograms (20 pounds), has been documented (See Figure 2).

Figure 1. Phoenix Silver Project. Location map 417 area including area drilled in 2024, and the Mexican Mine. Gravity survey will cover the area drilled.

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Figure 2. Phoenix Silver property map showing location of the 417 area, Nuggets North area, as well as silver and porphyry targets superimposed on the 3D ZTEM resistivity Inversion 300 m depth map. Selected copper values of rock, dump, and rock-chip samples are also included.

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Grant of Security Based Compensation

Silver One also announces the grant of 4,775,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. Each option is exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements as determined by the board of directors. Silver One also granted 2,850,000 deferred share units ("DSU") to its directors and officers. Each DSU will vest within one year of the date of grant and, upon ceasing to be a director or officer of Silver One, will entitle the holder to receive one common share for each vested DSU held.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release, not related to the mineral resource, has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

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