Candelaria Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first two drill holes of its 25,000-metre reverse-circulation "RC" 2026 drilling campaign at the Candelaria Project, Nevada, as outlined in the Company's May 27, 2026 news release. A total of 2,077 metres has been drilled in four holes, with assays received for two of the completed holes. Results to date reinforce the continuity, thickness and grade of the mineralized system, and demonstrate meaningful down-dip extension of the mineralization. The mineralization remains open along strike (See Figures 1 and 2 and Table 1).

National Drilling is preparing to mobilize by month-end, with drilling scheduled to resume immediately thereafter as the program continues through the fall and winter.

Highlights

Strong silver-gold-lead-zinc grades in sulfides in both SOC26-196A and SOC26-197.

Drill hole SOC26-196A extends the mineralization ~400 m down-dip north from the nearest drill hole used in the 2025 resource estimate (see Company "Technical Report Updated Mineral Resource Estimate: Heap Leach Pads on the Candelaria Property" completed in accordance with NI 43-101, filed on Sedar+ on Aug 27, 2026, and Company news releases of Aug 26, 2026 and May 6, 2025).

This hole intersected 9.14 m averaging 472 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.60 g/t gold ("Au"), 0.87% lead ("Pb"), 1.10% zinc ("Zn"), (540 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq")) within a broader 25.91-m zone averaging 215 g/t Ag, 0.33 g/t Au, 0.43% Pb, 0.55% Zn (250 g/t AgEq). Mineralization begins at 542.55 m depth. True-widths are approximately 94% of drill intercepts.

Drill hole SOC26-197 intersected 3.05 m averaging 454 g/t Ag, 0.68 g/t Au, 1.45% Pb, 1.77% Zn (539 g/t AgEq) from 391.67 m.

An additional 4.58 m intercept averaging 112 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au, 0.24% Pb, 0.42% Zn (131 g/t AgEq) from 403.86 m (See Table 1 and 2).

These results continue to demonstrate the robustness and upside potential of the Candelaria mineralized system.

Metallurgical testing (2023) confirms sulphides, consisting mainly of galena, sphalerite, and argentiferous galena, respond well to flotation, with silver and gold recoveries significantly enhanced by cyanidation of flotation tails. Average flotation recoveries were 62% silver, 72% gold, 50% lead and 37% zinc (See company news release of June 14, 2023).

Greg Crowe, President & CEO of Silver One, stated: "These initial 2026 drill results continue to demonstrate the strength and scale of the Candelaria mineralized system. The grades, thicknesses, and the 400-metre down-dip extension achieved in SOC26-196A, highlight the remarkable continuity of the mineralization and reinforce our view that Candelaria hosts a robust and expanding silver-gold-base-metal system. The sulphide material intersected is similar to that found in deep holes drilled in previous campaigns. Our 2023 metallurgical program showed that sulphides respond well to flotation, providing valuable context and enhancing the opportunities to add value by recovering base metals, in addition to the gold and silver. With two additional holes pending assays, we are encouraged by the momentum of this extensive 25,000 metre program and look forward to updating shareholders as results continue to come in."

Figure 1. Candelaria resource area map showing completed holes (green squares) and selected planned holes from the 2026 drill program (red squares).

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Figure 2. North-South section 405490E looking west.

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Table 1. Summary of relevant assays received to date from the 2026 RC drilling campaign. Widths reported are near-true widths approximately 94% of drilled intercepts.

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AgEq g/t SO-C-26-196A 542.55 568.46 25.91 0.33 215 0.02 0.43 0.51 250 Includes 542.55 551.69 9.14 0.6 472 0.04 0.87 1.10 540 SO-C-26-197 391.67 394.72 3.05 0.68 454 0.04 1.45 1.77 539 and 403.86 408.44 4.58 0.16 112 0.01 0.24 0.42 131 SO-C-26-198





Assays Pending SO-C-26-199





Assays Pending

AgEq calculated using the following recoveries and metal prices: Ag 77% $42/oz, Au 82% $3,170/oz, Pb 50% $0.9/lb, Zn 37% $1.2/lb. Copper excluded.



Table 2. Location and downhole data for holes completed to date from the 2026 RC drilling campaign.

Hole Easting UTM

NAD83 Northing UTM

NAD83 Elevation

meters Azimuth Incl Depth

meters SO-C-26-196 405497 4223761 1827.7 0 -90 222.51 SO-C-26-196A 405496 4223753 1827.82 0 -90 608.08 SO-C-26-197 405637 4223616 1864 0 -90 484.03 SO-C-26-198 405492 4223591 1867.6 180 -75 365.76 SO-C-26-199 405493 4223591 1867.6 0 -90 396.24

Metallurgical Context

Preliminary metallurgical testing completed in 2023 on sulphide samples from two drill holes drilled in 2022 demonstrate that flotation effectively recovers silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Average flotation recoveries were 62% silver, 72% gold, 50% lead and 37% zinc.

Importantly, cyanidation of flotation tails significantly improved precious-metal extraction, increasing silver recovery to 71%- 84% (average 77.5%) and gold recovery to 75%-89% (average 82%). (See Company news releases dated June 14, 2023, and August 25, 2022).

These results support that the sulphide mineralization so far encountered in the 2026 drilling is amenable to conventional processing flowsheets, providing a sound basis for future economic studies.

Technical Significance

The grades and thicknesses reported from SOC26-196A and SOC26-197 underscore the continuity, strength, and scale of the mineralized system at Candelaria. The 400-metre down-dip extension achieved by SOC26-196A is particularly encouraging, demonstrating that the system remains open and robust at depth, down-dip and along strike.

Combined with the metallurgical performance of similar sulphide material, these results highlight the significant upside potential of the project as drilling continues.

Next Steps

Assays for the remaining two holes are pending and will be released upon receipt. National Drilling is preparing to mobilize by the end of the month with drilling scheduled to resume shortly thereafter.

The program will continue to focus on expanding known mineralization and evaluating deeper targets identified through geophysics and structural interpretation.

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were assayed by American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Sparks, NV, USA (ISO accredited Laboratory, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for fifty elements by ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed by FA with ICP finish (IO-FAAu30), samples over 100 g/t Ag were analyzed by FA/gravimetric methods (G-FAAuAg). Over limit Cu, Pb and Zn were analyzed by ore-grade volumetric analysis (IO-4AOR). The QA/QC program included the submission of Certified Standards, blanks, core duplicates, as well as the insertion of crushed duplicates and pulp duplicates at random intervals. Certified Standards were inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 20 samples (5% of total). Pulp and crush duplicates combined were inserted at a rate of one duplicate per every 20 samples (5% of total). The standards used in Candelaria's drilling program range in grade from 5.88 g/t Ag to 493.0 g/t Ag, and were from OREAS, Bayswater North, VIC, Australia. Blanks have been sourced locally from coarse, barren commercial landscape lava rock. Drill sample duplicates were obtained via a 1/16th split of RC cuttings, crush and 'pulp' duplicates were taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, respectively. AAL also inserts blanks, standards and includes duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Extrakt Proprietary Solution Update

Silver One is advancing towards completing its formerly announced pre-feasibility study at Candelaria. Extrakt proprietary solutions (promoted by the Extrakt Bechtel Alliance) have shown promise for increasing silver recoveries from previously processed leach pads. However, the Company believes further testing will be required for inclusion into the pre-feasibility study. As such, the Company has made the decision to proceed with a pre-feasibility study using conventional cyanide ("CN") extraction on both the fresh open-pit material and the heap leach material. Based on current metal prices, as well as three-year trailing average silver and gold prices, the Project is expected to generate robust economic returns, even under the more conservative recovery assumptions associated with cyanide extraction of the heap leach material.

Silver One is aiming to complete the pre-feasibility study by year end. The Company will then move forward with updating and renewing existing permits with the aim of making a production decision.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

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