Aspo Plc: ESL Shipping signs major transport agreement with Stegra

Aspo Plc Investor news 14 September 2026 at 9.00 EEST

ESL Shipping signs major transport agreement with Stegra

ESL Shipping has signed a significant agreement with Stegra for the transport of raw materials and finished steel products. Stegra is currently building its first large-scale plant for the production of near-zero-emission steel in Boden, Sweden.

The agreement establishes a foundation for cooperation between the two companies and strengthens ESL Shipping's position as a trusted maritime transport partner for industrial customers in Northern Europe.

"Securing a long-term agreement with Stegra is an important achievement for ESL Shipping. We are pleased to support Stegra with reliable maritime logistics and look forward to building a successful long-term partnership. The agreement is a strong endorsement of our ability to serve demanding industrial supply chains in Northern Europe," says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

"Maritime transport is a critical part of our logistics network, and having the right partners is essential to our success. ESL Shipping's experience in Northern Europe and our shared ambition for decarbonization and sustainability make the company an important partner in the seagoing supply chains supporting our operations in Boden," says Jenny Marin, Head of Logistics, Stegra.

ESL Shipping is currently implementing a fleet renewal investment programme comprising twelve 5,400 dwt Green Coaster vessels and four 17,000 dwt Green Handy vessels. Green Handy vessels are equipped with methanol dual-fuel propulsion.

For more information, please contact:

Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director, ESL Shipping, tel. +358 50 351 7791, firstname.lastname@eslshipping.com

eslshipping.com/

About Stegra

Stegra is an industrial impact scale-up in the process of building its first plant for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron and green steel. The company was founded in 2020 as H2 Green Steel and changed name to Stegra in 2024 to reflect its purpose to decarbonize hard-to-abate industry, starting with steel. Stegra's flagship plant is being built in Boden, northern Sweden, and its headquarters are in Stockholm. stegra.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

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