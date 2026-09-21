Aspo Plc: Invitation to the Capital Markets Day events of future ESL Shipping Group and Telko Group (Aspo) 24 November 2026

Aspo Plc Investor news 21 September 2026 at 15.00

Invitation to the Capital Markets Day events of future ESL Shipping Group and Telko Group (Aspo) 24 November 2026

The planned partial demerger of Aspo is expected to create two independent, publicly listed companies with clear growth strategies.

Investors and analysts are invited to attend the Capital Markets Day events taking place in Helsinki (Finlandia Bistro) on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The morning event will focus on Telko Group and the afternoon event on ESL Shipping Group.

Telko is a specialized, regionally leading chemicals distributor with significant growth opportunities and focus on specialty chemicals and value-added services.

ESL Shipping is a floating infrastructure leader with unique expertise and a strong position in the Bothnian Bay area.



Schedule of the day (EET):

9.00-9.30 Registration for Telko's Capital Markets Day

9.30-12.00 Telko presentations, Q&A (Webcast)

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Telko

Telko management team

(12.00-13.00 Lunch)

12.30 Registration for ESL Shipping's Capital Markets Day

13.00-15.30 ESL Shipping presentations, Q&A (Webcast)

Matti-Mikael Koskinen, Managing Director, ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping management team



Both events can also be followed via a live webcast. The recording of the event and the presentation material will be available after the event at aspo.com.

The venue of the onsite event is: Karamzininranta 4 (K2 door), Helsinki.

Registration

More information and the registration form will be available at aspo.com closer to the event date.

Both events are open also to pre-registered private investors. Please note that Aspo reserves the right to limit in-person attendance due to venue capacity constraints, if necessary.

More information



Aspo's partial demerger is conditional upon approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting, which is expected to be held on 7 December 2026. Read more about the planned partial demerger.

For further information please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com, tel. +358 50 3595 701

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation