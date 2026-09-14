

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 10-month low of 89.02 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 89.28.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.5781 and a 4-day low of 1.2366 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5815 and 1.2332, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 2.0016 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.9950.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 88.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback, 1.25 against the aussie and 2.02 against the euro.



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