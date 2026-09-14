DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 7^th September 2026 to Friday 11^th September 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 07/09/2026 50,000 693.2954 683.5 700.0 08/09/2026 50,000 685.1862 682.5 688.0 09/09/2026 50,000 680.6721 675.0 685.0 10/09/2026 50,000 677.7915 674.0 682.0 11/09/2026 50,000 674.7597 665.0 679.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,429,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,616,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 07/09/2026 228 684.00 16:22:59 00082628370TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 384 684.00 16:16:12 00082627922TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 857 685.50 16:16:09 00082627918TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 795 685.00 16:12:16 00082627663TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 891 684.00 16:04:36 00082627313TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 935 684.50 15:57:36 00082626639TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 881 685.50 15:56:02 00082626513TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 801 685.50 15:55:02 00082626408TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 872 685.50 15:54:02 00082626360TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 857 683.50 15:47:36 00082625974TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 831 684.50 15:40:03 00082625564TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 787 685.00 15:39:34 00082625539TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 947 685.50 15:32:34 00082625125TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 943 686.50 15:19:09 00082624422TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 867 687.00 15:19:09 00082624421TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 922 687.00 15:19:09 00082624420TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 912 688.50 15:05:11 00082623805TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 182 690.50 14:51:10 00082623138TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 333 690.50 14:51:10 00082623137TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 332 690.00 14:51:10 00082623136TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 856 689.50 14:51:10 00082623135TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 393 690.50 14:43:37 00082622755TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 105 690.50 14:43:37 00082622754TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 898 692.50 14:37:00 00082622359TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 861 692.50 14:37:00 00082622358TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 895 693.50 14:33:55 00082622234TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 962 691.50 14:30:20 00082622079TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 778 692.00 14:12:00 00082621566TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 964 697.50 13:56:26 00082620945TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 106 697.50 13:56:26 00082620944TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 708 697.50 13:48:52 00082620808TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 88 697.50 13:48:52 00082620807TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 788 698.00 13:41:00 00082620692TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 784 698.00 13:41:00 00082620691TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 1024 698.50 13:41:00 00082620690TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 130 695.00 13:18:41 00082620331TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 79 695.00 13:18:41 00082620330TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 924 696.50 12:59:30 00082620016TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 691 696.00 12:08:50 00082619233TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 146 696.00 12:08:50 00082619232TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 302 697.50 12:02:14 00082619132TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 22 697.50 12:02:14 00082619131TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 1164 698.00 12:02:00 00082619048TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 91 699.00 11:58:20 00082618914TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 169 699.00 11:58:20 00082618913TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 892 700.00 11:47:24 00082618639TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 2305 700.00 11:47:24 00082618638TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 491 700.00 11:40:01 00082618559TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 857 700.00 11:28:51 00082618359TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 795 700.00 11:25:01 00082618220TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 858 700.00 11:25:01 00082618219TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 886 700.00 11:25:01 00082618218TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 2046 700.00 11:25:01 00082618217TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 783 700.00 11:25:01 00082618216TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 539 700.00 11:25:01 00082618215TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 857 700.00 11:25:01 00082618214TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 412 700.00 10:54:09 00082617525TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 947 696.50 09:46:23 00082615156TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 777 695.00 09:21:07 00082613948TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 855 695.00 09:12:16 00082613639TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 758 695.00 09:12:15 00082613622TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 897 695.00 09:12:15 00082613621TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 37 695.00 09:12:15 00082613620TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 886 695.00 09:00:04 00082612887TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 794 695.00 08:45:08 00082612234TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 944 695.00 08:45:08 00082612233TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 950 695.00 08:45:08 00082612232TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 1146 687.50 08:14:45 00082611018TRLO0 XLON 07/09/2026 803 689.50 08:14:45 00082611017TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 669 687.50 16:15:54 00082648166TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 516 687.50 16:12:47 00082647976TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 1924 688.00 16:11:00 00082647904TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 809 684.00 15:37:40 00082646015TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 793 684.00 15:37:40 00082646014TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 604 685.00 15:29:58 00082645667TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 536 685.00 15:29:58 00082645665TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 2 682.50 15:02:12 00082644392TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 919 682.50 15:02:12 00082644391TRLO0 XLON 08/09/2026 834 684.00 14:43:29 00082643709TRLO0 XLON

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September 14, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)