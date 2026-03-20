InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the "Company")
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The Company announces that on 19 March 2026 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 17 February 2026, as announced on 17 February 2026.
Date of purchase:
19 March 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
76,481
Lowest price paid per share:
$ 127.0500
Highest price paid per share:
$ 131.3500
Average price paid per share:
$ 129.7299
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 150,524,341 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 5,431,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3942X_1-2026-3-19.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Kate Carpenter (+44 (0) 7825 655 702); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250); Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
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SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares-march-20-1150026