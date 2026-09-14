Ipsos: Kelly Beaver accelerates the execution of the Horizons strategic plan

Kelly Beaver accelerates the execution

of the Horizons strategic plan

Paris, September 14, 2026 - During an investor presentation to be held today, Kelly Beaver, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, will provide an update on "Horizons".

Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos on July 30, 2026, Kelly Beaver confirms "Horizons", the strategic plan developed since early 2025 and presented at the Investor Day last January. This plan is built around six pillars: Growth of our global solutions, Strong local presence, Speed, Artificial intelligence, Access to real people, Data integration and analytics.

The priority now is to accelerate its execution to drive Ipsos' growth.

Kelly Beaver, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, stated: "More than ever, our clients need reliable and timely information to understand their markets and make the right decisions. This represents a structural opportunity for Ipsos.

Horizons is the right strategy. Our priority now is to accelerate its execution and translate it into results more quickly, particularly as our performance since the beginning of the year has fallen short of our ambitions.

I am confident in our ability to deliver because we have unique strengths: talented and highly engaged teams, a global presence, deep multi-specialist expertise, access to high-quality data, and strong capabilities in technology and artificial intelligence.

I am proud to launch our new corporate campaign, Augmented Ipsos:

Augmenting Speed, Augmenting Insights, Augmenting Trust

To turn complexity into clarity. And clarity into impact."

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As of August 31, organic growth in the order book stood at 1.2%, stable compared with the end of June. Organic revenue growth was 1.1%, compared with 0.8% at the end of the first half.

The Q3 2026 results presentation will take place on 23 October at 8:30 a.m. CET.

Our beliefs underpinning our new communication campaign:

The world is moving … faster than ever. Markets evolve. Behaviours change. Opinions shift. Access to data and information has never been easier. Yet, for our clients, making decisions has never been

more complex.





Better decisions start with better data. Data has to be collected. Analysed. Verified. It needs scientific rigour to become truly reliable.

At Ipsos, we predict what comes next by continually evolving how we decode the world. It's how we've helped clients, with our multi-specialist services, to navigate change for more than 50 years.

As Artificial Intelligence unlocks new possibilities, Ipsos' experts in 90 countries are helping turn data into better decisions.

Expanding the reach of research, connecting data in new ways, and pushing analysis further and faster. Delivering insights that matter across society, markets and people.

At the heart of Ipsos are our people and we provide access to millions of real people around the world.

Combining Artificial Intelligence with Human Intelligence to deliver deeper understanding and better decisions.

Augmenting Speed

Augmenting Insights

Augmenting Trust

To turn complexity into clarity. And clarity into impact.

This is what we call Augmented Ipsos.



Watch the new corporate video

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

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