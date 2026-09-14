

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said the SERENA-4 Phase III trial of Etcamah or camizestrant in combination with palbociclib did not meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival in upfront 1st-line advanced ER-positive breast cancer. However a numerical improvement was observed in the upfront 1st-line treatment of patients with ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer who have not received any systemic treatment for advanced disease.



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: 'Whilst we are disappointed by the SERENA-4 outcome, it sharpens our focus on maximising the number of patients who can benefit from Etcamah today based on SERENA-6 and reinforces the importance of ESR1 testing for patients on first-line therapy.'



At prior close on London Stock Exchange, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 11,727.00 pence.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News