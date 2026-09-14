Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period September 7 - September 11, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period September 7 - September 11, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson(publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value
07/09/2026
249,987
97.5722
24,391,781.56
08/09/2026
1,000,000
96.8581
96,858,100.00
09/09/2026
250,000
97.2057
24,301,425.00
10/09/2026
250,000
96.7441
24,186,025.00
11/09/2026
100,000
98.0260
9,802,600.00
Total
1,849,987
97.0493
179,539,931.56
The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.
The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 107,518,663 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
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E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com
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Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com
ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
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The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4395255/4265622.pdf
Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period September 7-September 11 2026
https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4395255/b5e53b4e6c971ce1.xlsx
Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report
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