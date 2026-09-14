Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 20:13
50,25 Euro
-1,34 % -0,68
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,9051,6610:22
50,9051,6610:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 01:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes and Venture Global Advance Next Phase of U.S. Gas Infrastructure Growth

  • Secured a substantial order to supply gas compression systems for the Cloud Connector Pipeline project
  • Awarded a major order for a modular liquefaction solution supporting Plaquemines LNG facility expansion
  • Awards deepen long-standing strategic collaboration with Venture Global

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) and Venture Global LNG are expanding their long-standing collaboration to advance critical U.S. gas infrastructure. Reinforcing Baker Hughes' connected capabilities across the natural gas value chain, the company will provide gas compression systems for the Cloud Connector Pipeline project in Louisiana, as well as a modular liquefaction solution including cold boxes to support the expansion of the Plaquemines LNG facility.

Together, the pipeline and liquefaction awards demonstrate the critical role of integrated natural gas infrastructure in expanding LNG supply and enhancing energy security for global markets. The substantial pipeline award, which includes 13 gas compression systems driven by Frame 5/2E gas turbines, represents one of the largest deployments for LNG feed gas transportation in the United States. This will enable reliable and efficient transportation of feed gas through the Cloud Connector Pipeline to Venture Global's Plaquemines facility.

Under the major liquefaction award, Baker Hughes will provide four liquefaction blocks, comprising a total of eight liquefaction modules, to support additional LNG production capacity at Plaquemines LNG facility. The liquefaction blocks include Chart cold boxes.

"Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, both at our LNG facilities and across our pipeline infrastructure," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. "As we advance the expansion of Plaquemines LNG, this collaboration not only supports our expansion plans, but also helps ensure we deliver the reliable feed gas transportation necessary to realize our mission of supplying secure LNG to global markets."

"U.S. natural gas is helping to deliver the energy continuity required for industries, communities, and economies to thrive, grow and innovate. Baker Hughes is proud to work alongside our partners at Venture Global as they expand Plaquemines LNG, providing the critical energy infrastructure needed to meet growing global long-term global energy demand," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.

The liquefaction solution provided by Baker Hughes for the Plaquemines expansion follows a similar scope recently awarded for the CP2 project. Each liquefaction block is based on two electric-motor driven, single mixed-refrigerant (SMR) liquefaction modules and associated compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' advanced centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers and integrated control systems.

The Cloud Connector award is the second order of Frame 5/2E gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor packages for Venture Global's feed gas pipeline, expanding the fleet to 23 Frame 5/2E-driven gas compression systems for the Plaquemines LNG facility. The award further strengthens Baker Hughes' strategic relationship with Venture Global, supporting more than 100 MTPA of existing and planned LNG production capacity, and reinforces Baker Hughes' role as a leading industrialized energy provider across the natural gas value chain.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.