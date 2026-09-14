Baker Hughes and Venture Global Advance Next Phase of U.S. Gas Infrastructure Growth

Secured a substantial order to supply gas compression systems for the Cloud Connector Pipeline project

Awarded a major order for a modular liquefaction solution supporting Plaquemines LNG facility expansion

Awards deepen long-standing strategic collaboration with Venture Global



HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) and Venture Global LNG are expanding their long-standing collaboration to advance critical U.S. gas infrastructure. Reinforcing Baker Hughes' connected capabilities across the natural gas value chain, the company will provide gas compression systems for the Cloud Connector Pipeline project in Louisiana, as well as a modular liquefaction solution including cold boxes to support the expansion of the Plaquemines LNG facility.

Together, the pipeline and liquefaction awards demonstrate the critical role of integrated natural gas infrastructure in expanding LNG supply and enhancing energy security for global markets. The substantial pipeline award, which includes 13 gas compression systems driven by Frame 5/2E gas turbines, represents one of the largest deployments for LNG feed gas transportation in the United States. This will enable reliable and efficient transportation of feed gas through the Cloud Connector Pipeline to Venture Global's Plaquemines facility.

Under the major liquefaction award, Baker Hughes will provide four liquefaction blocks, comprising a total of eight liquefaction modules, to support additional LNG production capacity at Plaquemines LNG facility. The liquefaction blocks include Chart cold boxes.

"Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, both at our LNG facilities and across our pipeline infrastructure," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. "As we advance the expansion of Plaquemines LNG, this collaboration not only supports our expansion plans, but also helps ensure we deliver the reliable feed gas transportation necessary to realize our mission of supplying secure LNG to global markets."

"U.S. natural gas is helping to deliver the energy continuity required for industries, communities, and economies to thrive, grow and innovate. Baker Hughes is proud to work alongside our partners at Venture Global as they expand Plaquemines LNG, providing the critical energy infrastructure needed to meet growing global long-term global energy demand," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.

The liquefaction solution provided by Baker Hughes for the Plaquemines expansion follows a similar scope recently awarded for the CP2 project. Each liquefaction block is based on two electric-motor driven, single mixed-refrigerant (SMR) liquefaction modules and associated compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' advanced centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers and integrated control systems.

The Cloud Connector award is the second order of Frame 5/2E gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor packages for Venture Global's feed gas pipeline, expanding the fleet to 23 Frame 5/2E-driven gas compression systems for the Plaquemines LNG facility. The award further strengthens Baker Hughes' strategic relationship with Venture Global, supporting more than 100 MTPA of existing and planned LNG production capacity, and reinforces Baker Hughes' role as a leading industrialized energy provider across the natural gas value chain.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

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