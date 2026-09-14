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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 10:26
287,20 Euro
+0,24 % +0,70
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
287,15287,3510:27
287,15287,3510:27
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Home, Office and On-the-Go: UGREEN's New Charging Tech for Apple Fans

DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Apple's new iPhone line-up now official, attention turns to everything that goes around it. UGREEN is answering with the latest MagFlow and Nexode series, built around the Apple ecosystem to deliver cooler, faster and safer power at home, at the desk and on the move.

All-in-One Qi2 Magnetic Charging for Apple Devices

Built around the idea that fast charging shouldn't mean extra heat, the MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W delivers Qi2 25W with active cooling, staying near-silent where conventional solutions throttle. It charges iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at once, with a real-time display and a multi-angle rotating stand.

The MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank packs 10,000mAh and premium ATL cells into a slim body, delivering Qi2 25W wireless and up to 45W PD wired output through a built-in USB-C cable. Layered safety protection and airline carry-on compliance suit it to travel. (A 15W option is also available.)

Compact Power, Built for the Apple Ecosystem

The Nexode Air 65W Charger slips into a pocket yet holds a 65W Max under heavy loads, with a premium in-hand feel and temperature-controlled protection. Its output is enough to charge a MacBook Air, alongside iPhone, iPad and AirPods.

The Nexode Pro Mini Power Bank 45W 10000mAh charges three devices at once, with a smart display showing each port's output, and refills in around two hours at 35W.

As Apple opens a new iPhone era, UGREEN's MagFlow and Nexode series deliver charging solutions specifically for Apple users with innovative vision.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN MagFlow and Nexode series are now available in Amazon KSA, Amazon UAE, noon KSA, and noon UAE:

MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W (SAR599; AED599)

MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W (SAR329; AED329)

MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W (SAR289; AED289)

Nexode Air 65W Charger (SAR129; AED139)

Nexode Pro Mini Power Bank 45W 10000mAh (SAR219; AED219)

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

Media Contact:

Tonya Tang: tonya@ugreen.com
Other inquiries: pr@ugreen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/home-office-and-on-the-go-ugreens-new-charging-tech-for-apple-fans-302876038.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.