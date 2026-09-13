Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 10:00
38,020 Euro
+1,39 % +0,520
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,78037,82010:27
37,78037,82010:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2026 16:40 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISS A/S: New Mid-term Financial Targets - ISS To Accelerate Higher-Quality Growth And Expand Margins

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 13 September 2026
No. 57/2026

NEW MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS - ISS TO ACCELERATE HIGHER-QUALITY GROWTH AND EXPAND MARGINS

ISS A/S, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, today announces new mid-term financial targets for 2026-2028 to be presented at the Capital Markets Day tomorrow.

ISS A/S is targeting the following new mid-term financial targets for 2026-2028 (replacing targets announced in November 2022):

  • Average annual organic growth above 5%, measured over the period 2026-2028
  • Operating margin1) between 5.5-6.0% in 2028
  • Cash conversion of above 60%

Like-for-like growth (volume growth and net new wins) is expected to contribute a larger share of organic growth going forward, while price increases are expected to represent a reduced share of growth compared to 2026 levels. Projects and above-base is expected to be a decent contributor to organic growth in the period.

The 2026 Outlook, as stated in the Interim Report for H1 2026 on 11 August 2026, is unchanged.

Details on the Capital Markets Day held on 14 September 2026 can be found at ISS Investor Relations website (ISS Capital Markets Day 2026). The presentation material will be released before 09.00 CET on 14 September.

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note: 1) Operating margin before other items, excl IAS 29

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.