ISS A/S: New Mid-term Financial Targets - ISS To Accelerate Higher-Quality Growth And Expand Margins

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 13 September 2026

No. 57/2026

NEW MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS - ISS TO ACCELERATE HIGHER-QUALITY GROWTH AND EXPAND MARGINS

ISS A/S, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, today announces new mid-term financial targets for 2026-2028 to be presented at the Capital Markets Day tomorrow.

ISS A/S is targeting the following new mid-term financial targets for 2026-2028 (replacing targets announced in November 2022):

Average annual organic growth above 5%, measured over the period 2026-2028

Operating margin 1) between 5.5-6.0% in 2028

between 5.5-6.0% in 2028 Cash conversion of above 60%

Like-for-like growth (volume growth and net new wins) is expected to contribute a larger share of organic growth going forward, while price increases are expected to represent a reduced share of growth compared to 2026 levels. Projects and above-base is expected to be a decent contributor to organic growth in the period.

The 2026 Outlook, as stated in the Interim Report for H1 2026 on 11 August 2026, is unchanged.

Details on the Capital Markets Day held on 14 September 2026 can be found at ISS Investor Relations website (ISS Capital Markets Day 2026). The presentation material will be released before 09.00 CET on 14 September.

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note: 1) Operating margin before other items, excl IAS 29

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com