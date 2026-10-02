Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 10:21
37,900 Euro
-0,42 % -0,160
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,08038,18007:16
38,12038,18007:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISS A/S: ISS enters into new partnership with Tryg

ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has signed a new eight-year contract with Tryg, the leading non-life insurer in Scandinavia. The contract covers Denmark, Norway and Sweden and has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new partnership, ISS will deliver a broad range of integrated facility services across Tryg's sites, including catering, cleaning, indoor and outdoor area maintenance, and waste management.

The first services will commence in Q1 2027 and gradually ramp up to full delivery during Q2 2027.

Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO of Tryg, says:
"Great employee experiences are closely linked to well-being, collaboration and, ultimately, our ability to create value for our customers. Through this partnership, we are creating a more seamless workplace experience for employees across Tryg's 22 locations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. At the same time, we are leveraging our scale as one of Scandinavia's largest insurance groups to establish a single agreement for facility services with one market-leading partner. This significantly simplifies our supplier landscape and provides a very strong foundation for further enhancing the employee experience across the Tryg Group together with ISS."

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS, says:
"We are delighted and proud to enter this new partnership. In close collaboration with Tryg, we will deliver one fully integrated facility services solution across Scandinavia. Through this approach, we will provide Tryg's employees with consistent, high-quality and sustainable services that create great workplace experiences and support employee engagement. We very much look forward to the journey ahead."

About Tryg

  • Scandinavia's largest non-life insurance company, serving around 6 million customers.
  • Approximately 6,700 employees across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.
  • Provides insurance solutions for both private individuals and businesses.

For media enquiries, ISS:
Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For media enquiries, Tryg:
Troels Karlskov, Head of Group External Communication, +45 3030 1500

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS
ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



For media enquiries, ISS: Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For media enquiries, Tryg: Troels Karlskov, Head of Group External Communication, +45 3030 1500 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.