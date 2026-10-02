ISS A/S: ISS enters into new partnership with Tryg

ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has signed a new eight-year contract with Tryg, the leading non-life insurer in Scandinavia. The contract covers Denmark, Norway and Sweden and has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new partnership, ISS will deliver a broad range of integrated facility services across Tryg's sites, including catering, cleaning, indoor and outdoor area maintenance, and waste management.

The first services will commence in Q1 2027 and gradually ramp up to full delivery during Q2 2027.

Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO of Tryg, says:

"Great employee experiences are closely linked to well-being, collaboration and, ultimately, our ability to create value for our customers. Through this partnership, we are creating a more seamless workplace experience for employees across Tryg's 22 locations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. At the same time, we are leveraging our scale as one of Scandinavia's largest insurance groups to establish a single agreement for facility services with one market-leading partner. This significantly simplifies our supplier landscape and provides a very strong foundation for further enhancing the employee experience across the Tryg Group together with ISS."

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS, says:

"We are delighted and proud to enter this new partnership. In close collaboration with Tryg, we will deliver one fully integrated facility services solution across Scandinavia. Through this approach, we will provide Tryg's employees with consistent, high-quality and sustainable services that create great workplace experiences and support employee engagement. We very much look forward to the journey ahead."

About Tryg



Scandinavia's largest non-life insurance company, serving around 6 million customers.

Approximately 6,700 employees across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Provides insurance solutions for both private individuals and businesses.

For media enquiries, ISS:

Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For media enquiries, Tryg:

Troels Karlskov, Head of Group External Communication, +45 3030 1500

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

For media enquiries, ISS: Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For media enquiries, Tryg: Troels Karlskov, Head of Group External Communication, +45 3030 1500 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468