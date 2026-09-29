

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO), a non-life insurer, on Tuesday said lower price increases and the time needed for new business to contribute will limit full-year revenue growth to around 3% in local currencies. With H1 2026 growth at 3.4%, H2 growth is expected to be below 3%.



The company now targets an insurance service result of DKK 8.0 billion to DKK 8.4 billion in 2027.



In Copenhagen, Tryg shares were down 0.14% at DKK 141.40.



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