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WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 10:08
22,100 Euro
+0,91 % +0,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,04010:30
22,00022,04010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 07:00 Uhr
50 Leser
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Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in August

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.9.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 5.4% in August, or by 4.8% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in August, in total by 5.4%. Sales grew in all three divisions. Sales for the grocery trade division increased by 2.3%. Sales for the building and technical trade division increased by 8.3% in comparable terms, and growth was particularly strong in technical trade, where it totalled 12.9%. In car trade, sales grew in new and used cars. Sales for the car trade grew by 5.3%," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €580.0 million in August, up by 2.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 3.8%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) decreased. Kespro's sales decreased by 1.2%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €461.2 million in August, up by 9.9%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 8.3%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 4.4% in comparable terms. Sales in technical trade increased by 12.9% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 8.0% in Finland, 9.1% in Sweden, 9.3% in Norway, 5.9% in Denmark and 7.0% in Poland.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €126.4 million in August, representing an increase of 4.6%. Car trade sales grew by 5.3%; sales increased in new and used cars, and decreased in services. Sports trade sales increased by 0.1%.

Kesko Group sales in August 2026 totalled €1,165.0 million, representing an increase of 5.4%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in August 2026:

August 2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total476.0+3.1+3.1
Kespro104.0-1.2-1.2
Grocery trade, total580.0+2.3+2.3
Building and home improvement trade238.3+6.5+4.4
Technical trade230.7+14.1+12.9
Building and technical trade, total461.2+9.9+8.3
Car trade111.5+5.3+5.3
Sports trade14.9+0.1+0.1
Car trade, total126.4+4.6+4.6
Common functions and eliminations-2.7
Grand total1,165.0+5.4+4.8
Finland, total886.3+3.7+3.7
Other countries, total278.6+11.1+8.4
Grand total1,165.0+5.4+4.8

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-August 2026:

1.1.-31.8.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total3,610.6+3.8+3.8
Kespro789.0-0.6-0.6
Grocery trade, total4,399.5+3.0+3.0
Building and home improvement trade1,888.3+12.5+4.6
Technical trade1,679.7+11.3+10.6
Building and technical trade, total3,509.4+11.8+7.3
Car trade841.2+4.5+4.5
Sports trade111.1+3.2+3.2
Car trade, total952.2+4.3+4.3
Common functions and eliminations-19.9
Grand total8,841.3+6.4+4.7
Finland, total6,803.3+4.1+4.1
Other countries, total2,038.0+14.9+7.0
Grand total8,841.3+6.4+4.7

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in August 2026 compared to August 2025:

AugustJanuary-August
Grocery trade00
Kespro00
Building and technical trade, Finland00
Building and technical trade, Sweden0+1
Building and technical trade, Norway00
Building and technical trade, Denmark00
Building and technical trade, Poland+1+1
Car trade service business00

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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