

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-month of 1.1551 against the euro and a 1-1/2-month high of 0.8190 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 1.1600 and 0.8164, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged up to 1.3486, 154.30 and 1.3879 from Friday's closing 1.3520, 153.55 and 1.3872, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc, 1.33 against the pound, 161.00 against the yen and 1.40 against the loonie.



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