

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.DE), the German construction giant, announced on Monday that UGL, a unit of its subsidiary CIMIC Group has secured a contract from APA Group (APA.AX), an Australian energy infrastructure company, for their Sybella Solar Farm and Battery Energy Storage System project in Mount Isa, Queensland.



The financial details of the deal have not been divulged.



As per the contract, UGL will deliver the engineering design, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 72MW solar farm and a 52MW / 104MWh battery energy storage system.



'The project supports APA Group's investment in new renewable energy infrastructure for Queensland's North West Minerals Province, providing a lower-emissions and reliable energy solution for the region.', Hochtief said in a statement.



Sybella will be UGL's 16th solar farm and 12th battery energy storage system project and the construction is expected to begin in late 2026 with completion surmised in mid-2028.



Currently, Hochtief shares are trading at €416.20, up 1.71% on the Xetra Stock Exchange and APA shares are trading A$10.87, down 0.46% on the Australian Stock Exchange.



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