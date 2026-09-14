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WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 10:49
22,650 Euro
+7,81 % +1,640
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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22,36022,69010:57
22,42022,61010:57
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 09:54 Uhr
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Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu launches made-in-Japan next-generation CPU FUJITSU-MONAKA and Fujitsu MONAKA Server for sovereign AI infrastructure

Achieving world-class AI inference performance through Japan-developed 2nm 3D-stacked CPU and server integrated, developed, and manufactured in Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will begin global sales of its next-generation CPU, FUJITSU-MONAKA[1], designed and developed in Japan, starting November 2026. This will include sales of the processor as a standalone product to cloud and data center operators and server vendors. Additionally, the company will launch the made-in-Japan Fujitsu MONAKA Server equipped with the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU, offering high reliability and power efficiency as a sovereign AI infrastructure. Fujitsu MONAKA Server will be made broadly available from November 2026 to data center operators, enterprises, and the academic and HPC sectors in Japan and Europe, contributing to national security.

The FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU integrates Fujitsu's extensive expertise in processor and server development, achieving world-class computational performance and data supply capabilities with a maximum operating frequency of 3.8GHz and memory transfer speed of 8800MT/s. It delivers twice the AI inference throughput and superior power efficiency compared to other CPUs, effectively halving the number of servers and power consumption required for equivalent processing loads.

Fujitsu MONAKA Server, powered by the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU, enhances sovereign capabilities through domestic manufacturing, contributing to traceability and supply chain transparency. Furthermore, at a time when power and installation space are significant challenges for AI infrastructure expansion, this CPU server alone can build an AI inference platform. Its space-saving and power-efficient design allows for deployment in air-cooled data centers, significantly increasing customers' capacity for AI infrastructure expansion. Fujitsu MONAKA Server also supports future scalability through resource pooling technology and reduces cooling energy consumption with Fujitsu's long-cultivated cooling technologies.

Fujitsu is committed to supporting customers' autonomy and accountability by providing a sustainable sovereign AI infrastructure with high operability.

For full release click here

Note
[1] FUJITSU-MONAKA:
This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-launches-made-in-japan-next-generation-cpu-fujitsu-monaka-and-fujitsu-monaka-server-for-sovereign-ai-infrastructure-302877412.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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