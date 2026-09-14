KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will begin global sales of its next-generation CPU, FUJITSU-MONAKA [1], designed and developed in Japan, starting November 2026. This will include sales of the processor as a standalone product to cloud and data center operators and server vendors. Additionally, the company will launch the made-in-Japan Fujitsu MONAKA Server equipped with the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU, offering high reliability and power efficiency as a sovereign AI infrastructure. Fujitsu MONAKA Server will be made broadly available from November 2026 to data center operators, enterprises, and the academic and HPC sectors in Japan and Europe, as well as to the defense sector, contributing to national security.The FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU integrates Fujitsu's extensive expertise in processor and server development, achieving world-class computational performance and data supply capabilities with a maximum operating frequency of 3.8GHz and memory transfer speed of 8800MT/s. It delivers twice the AI inference throughput and superior power efficiency compared to other CPUs, effectively halving the number of servers and power consumption required for equivalent processing loads.Fujitsu MONAKA Server, powered by the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU, enhances sovereign capabilities through domestic manufacturing, contributing to traceability and supply chain transparency. Furthermore, at a time when power and installation space are significant challenges for AI infrastructure expansion, this CPU server alone can build an AI inference platform. Its space-saving and power-efficient design allows for deployment in air-cooled data centers, significantly increasing customers' capacity for AI infrastructure expansion. Fujitsu MONAKA Server also supports future scalability through resource pooling technology and reduces cooling energy consumption with Fujitsu's long-cultivated cooling technologies.Fujitsu is committed to supporting customers' autonomy and accountability by providing a sustainable sovereign AI infrastructure with high operability.Moreover, with Fujitsu MONAKA Server at its core, Fujitsu will deploy a vertically integrated sovereign AI model that combines its proprietary AI technologies, such as the AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and enterprise-grade generative AI Takane, with industry-specific models. This will provide a sovereign AI platform with enhanced measures for traceability, security, and operational autonomy transparency, creating an environment where customers can utilize AI with peace of mind and confidence.BackgroundIn recent years, the expansion of generative AI has led to a shortage of computing resources and a rapid increase in power demand, posing new management and societal challenges. This has heightened the importance of low-power-consumption CPUs that can deliver higher processing performance with limited power. Simultaneously, there is a growing need for on-premises AI infrastructure that allows companies to manage and operate confidential information securely in-house, requiring AI infrastructure that can operate even in locations without specialized infrastructure like water cooling. Furthermore, with increasing geopolitical risks, interest in platforms that ensure supply chain reliability and transparency is also growing.Features of FUJITSU-MONAKA and Fujitsu MONAKA Server1. FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU: Achieving High Performance, High Power Efficiency, and High SecurityFUJITSU-MONAKA utilizes a 3D-stacked architecture with a state-of-the-art 2nm process for the core and a 5nm process for the cache and I/O sections. By combining optimal processes for each function, it enhances cost efficiency and achieves high power efficiency and performance through Fujitsu's unique ultra-low voltage operation technology. It delivers world-class computational performance and data supply capabilities with a maximum operating frequency of 3.8GHz and memory transfer speed of 8800MT/s. The CPU provides hardware acceleration for matrix operations, which are central to AI inference, using dedicated instructions. Combined with SVE2 vector operations and software optimization, it achieves twice the throughput for AI inference compared to other CPUs. This enables practical AI inference performance from the CPU alone, offering the flexibility to deploy at the necessary scale even in locations with power and cooling constraints.Additionally, it features confidential computing [2] to protect data and applications running in memory with hardware encryption, supporting advanced AI utilization in secure environments, even in multi-tenant cloud environments.https://tinyurl.com/2rmxb8a4Figure 1: Image of FUJITSU-MONAKA2. Fujitsu MONAKA Server: Enhancing Transparency through Domestic Manufacturing for Sustainable Sovereign AI InfrastructureThe Fujitsu MONAKA Server is designed, developed and manufactured in Japan for sovereign applications. Manufacturing takes place at Fujitsu's Kasashima Plant. This ensures traceability by making the origin of components and manufacturing history visible and trackable, thereby strengthening supply chain transparency and reliability. Starting November 2026, Fujitsu will begin selling 2U (two CPUs) and 1U (one or two CPUs) rack-mount servers, ideal for AI agents and AI inference, in Japan and Europe.The 1U server adopts CDI/CXL technology [3], allowing for optimal allocation of memory and accelerators beyond Fujitsu MONAKA Server's physical boundaries. This mitigates memory shortages, a common challenge in AI inference, and maximizes resource utilization efficiency, flexibly adapting to future large-scale AI models and workload changes. Furthermore, by leveraging Fujitsu's long-standing cooling technology, the 1U server can operate in ambient temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius with air cooling and water temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius with water cooling, without requiring specialized cooling infrastructure. This reduces server cooling power consumption by up to 80%. These features help control operating costs and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of data centers and promoting sustainable business operations.https://tinyurl.com/3ynyxpujFigure 2: Image of Fujitsu MONAKA Server for sovereign usehttps://tinyurl.com/2xbhe7urFigure 3: Fujitsu MONAKA Server lineup for sovereign useWith this server at its core, the vertically integrated sovereign AI model, combining Fujitsu's Japanese-made AI technologies such as the AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and enterprise generative AI Takane with industry-specific models, supports domestic data management and enhanced governance. This creates a secure environment for enterprises and public institutions to utilize generative AI with confidence.Additionally, for academia and HPC sectors, Fujitsu will simultaneously begin selling 2U multi-node servers (two CPUs per node, total four nodes), suitable for high-performance computing such as surrogate models and fluid analysis, in Japan and Europe.https://tinyurl.com/87uvvapsFigure 4: Fujitsu MONAKA Server models for academia and HPC useFuture PlansFujitsu plans to provide FUJITSU-MONAKA to cloud and data center operators and server vendors starting in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, with global availability including the US and APAC regions.Fujitsu MONAKA Server will be offered to select customers in the financial, telecommunications, and manufacturing sectors starting in the second half of fiscal year 2026 to expand use cases. Shipments will then commence sequentially from April 2027, in Japan and Europe. Additionally, Fujitsu plans to add high-density servers for AI data centers and rack-scale servers that enable autonomous operation, such as automated maintenance using robots, to its product lineup.Fujitsu will continue to contribute to customers' DX promotion and value creation by providing solutions that integrate generative AI, computing, and data utilization technologies, aiming to realize a safe and secure AI society.[1] FUJITSU-MONAKA:This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).[2] Confidential computing:A technology that protects data being processed in memory from software with administrative privileges, such as OS and hypervisors. FUJITSU-MONAKA applies Arm CCA.[3] CDI/CXL technology:Abbreviations for Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure and Compute Express Link.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . 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