

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST, ALFVF.PK), an industrial engineering company, Monday announced that it has been selected by Saipem, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction or EPC contractor for Stockholm Exergi's Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage or BECCS project, to supply critical heat transfer equipment for bioenergy carbon capture facilities. The project is expected to begin operations in 2028 and will be capable of capturing, liquefying and permanently storing up to 800,000 tonnes of CO? on an annual basis, the company said in an official statement.



Alfa Laval said that Stockholm Exergi, a Swedish energy company, is setting up the biomass-based combined heat and power plant in Stockholm, which is designed to capture CO? generated from the combustion of biogenic fuels. Alfa Laval's heat transfer solutions play an important role in the facility by enhancing process efficiency and maximizing heat recovery.



The company said that it will supply its Ziepac gas-gas interchanger, along with multiple process plate-and-frame heat exchangers, which are integral to the core carbon capture process. These technologies will help optimize heat recovery and overall system performance, Alfa Laval added.



On the Stockholm Exchange, ALFA.ST is down 2.1 percent on Monday's trading at 536.80 Swedish Kroner.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News