

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, NOVO-B.CO), a healthcare company, on Monday announced a rebrand centred on 'Lasting Health Starts Now' and the use of 'Novo' as its day-to-day name.



The company said the rebrand aims to strengthen its global recognition and connect more closely with patients, consumers, partners and other stakeholders.



Novo Nordisk A/S will remain the company's legal global name.



The company said that its updated visual identity will retain the Apis bull logo while giving it a more contemporary look.



The company also introduced 'The Novo Way,' a new corporate culture built around customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care and integrity.



The company will provide details of its updated corporate strategy at its Capital Markets Day in London on September 21.



On Friday, Novo Nordisk closed trading 2.14% lesser at $43.07. Overnight, the stock traded 0.58% higher at $43.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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