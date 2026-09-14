Volvo Trucks launches new 80-tonne electric truck with longer range

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks is once again raising the bar for electric truck transport. The company launches an electric truck with longer range that can handle a total weight of up to 80 tonnes - a new benchmark when it comes to heavy electric truck transport.

Following the launch of its new generation of electric trucks earlier this year, Volvo Trucks is back with its next innovation: An electric truck purpose-built for truck and trailer combinations of a total weight up to 80 tonnes. Combining high payload capacity with extended range, it opens the door to electrifying even more demanding transport assignments.

"We are proud to introduce yet another fantastic zero tailpipe emission truck, tailormade for really heavy loads and long distances. Combined with fast-charging capabilities, we believe many customers will be interested in this new truck," says Jan Hjelmgren, Senior Vice President Product Management at Volvo Trucks.

Developed for heavy transport

The new truck combination is designed for markets that operate heavier transport loads than the European average - specifically a setup consisting of a rigid* truck and a trailer.

At a gross combination weight of 64 tonnes, not uncommon for heavy truck transport, the range is up to 450 kilometers on a single charge**. At a total weight of 74 and 76 tonnes, allowed in Sweden and Finland respectively, the range is up to 420 kilometers**. Sales will begin in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The FH Electric rigid truck will be rolled out gradually across these markets starting in early 2027.

"High total weights in truck transport lower both transport costs and environmental impact. If we also electrify these transports, we take an important step towards more sustainable transport," says Jan Hjelmgren.

The truck features the same new, versatile powertrain found in the new generation of electric FH, FM, and FMX trucks launched by Volvo Trucks in April this year. It offers excellent driving characteristics and smooth gear shifting. The truck can be charged with Megawatt Charging System (MCS) or CCS2. The updated, longer-life batteries provide 640 kWh of usable energy. Volvo has developed an updated battery monitoring system as well as improved insulation suitable for colder climates. This allows the batteries to operate more efficiently and retain more energy.

With this new combination, Volvo is also introducing hub-reduction axles. This means the rigid truck and trailer combination can handle assignments requiring better ground clearance under the axles, while also offering improved startability for higher gross combination weights - suitable for applications such as on-road timber transport or lighter construction work. It is also highly advantageous for driving on good roads, as the higher technical load rating allows for greater payload capacity.

Facts:

Volvo FH Electric/FH Aero Electric rigid truck with extended range

Suitable for: Long-haul and regional transport with high payload requirements.

Total capacity: Gross combination weight of up to 80 tonnes.

Range example: Up to 420 km on a single charge at a gross combination weight of 76 tonnes.**

Charging: 680 kW megawatt charging (MCS): 20-80% in approx. 36 minutes | 360 kW CCS2 (Combined Charging System): 20-80% in approx. 70 minutes.

Special feature: Electric power take-off (e-PTO) eliminates the need for a separate diesel generator for refrigeration units.

Cab: All Volvo FH cabs except the XXL cab. Both standard and Aero cabs available.

Gearbox: 8-speed transmission developed for electric motors.

*Trucks with a single rigid chassis and built-on applications such as box bodies, cranes, refuse compactors and concrete mixers.

**Range depends on external conditions such as the weather and wind resistance, as well as other factors such as total weight of the truck and the driver's performance.

14 September 2026

LINKto high-resolution images

CONTACT:

Helena Lind

Public Relations Manager, Volvo Trucks

helena.lind@volvo.com

+46 765 536257

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks Mediahub

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,500 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2025 approximately 120,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/6667/4395322/4265790.pdf Volvo Trucks_Press release_New electric 80 tonne truck https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fh-electric-smaller,c3564320 Volvo FH Electric smaller https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fh-electric-rigid-with-extended-range-1,c3564321 Volvo FH Electric rigid with extended range 1

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