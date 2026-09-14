Kia Corporation: Kia PV7 Expands All-Electric PBV Lineup with Greater Capacity and Flexibility

Kia unveils PV7, the second model in its dedicated, all-electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup, designed to deliver greater space, flexibility and capability for commercial operations and passenger transport

PV7 Passenger combines flexible seating and long-distance comfort, while PV7 Cargo offers high load capacity, low loading height and business-focused practicality

PBV-dedicated E-GMP.S architecture combines 800V charging and long-range capability and a scalable drivetrain portfolio

PV7 evolves Kia's PBV design DNA through bold, upright proportions and user-focused details that maximize space, accessibility and everyday usability

Flexible seating, conversion capability, connected services and fleet management solutions support diverse customer requirements

Kia to showcase the PV7 and wider PBV lineup to public at IAA Transportation 2026 from September 15-20

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation (Kia) today unveiled the Kia PV7 at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany. The second model in Kia's dedicated, all-electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup, the PV7 expands the brand's offering in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment.

Available in Cargo and Passenger variants, the PV7 combines electric performance, flexible interior space and connected technology to support a wide range of business and mobility applications. Built on Kia's PBV-dedicated E-GMP.S architecture, it features a flat-floor design that maximizes interior space and flexibility, along with productivity-focused solutions that help customers achieve greater productivity in their day-to-day operations and drive stronger business outcomes. Kia will launch the PV7 in Korea and Europe in 2027, with additional derivatives and markets to follow.

"The PV7 marks the next step in our journey toward personalized mobility, building on the foundation established by the PV5," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia. "By bringing together hardware developed for specific applications, business-tailored software and dedicated PBV services, the PV7 goes beyond the vehicle itself to deliver a complete business solution that helps customers achieve greater productivity, flexibility and long-term value."

How does the PV7 advance Kia's PBV strategy?

Building on the foundation established by the PV5, named the 2026 International Van of the Year, the PV7 expands the scale and scope of Kia's PBV offering. Its larger dimensions and broader application potential enable Kia to serve a wider range of customer needs, from fleet, logistics and shuttle operations to small- and medium-sized businesses and personal mobility. Kia's PV7 strategy is built around three business-focused pillars: hardware, software and service.

At the hardware level, the PV7 is built on Kia's PBV-dedicated E-GMP.S architecture, leveraging Kia's proven EV expertise and Flexible Body System[1] to support a wide range of body styles, derivatives and conversion models tailored to diverse operational needs. This comprehensive lineup enables the PV7 to serve as a business-tailored tool, providing customers with the flexibility to adapt the vehicle to their specific operational requirements.

At the softwarelevel, Kia provides the Kia Business Solutions Portal, which supports fleet management, charging, maintenance and daily operations. Standardized Fleet Management System (FMS) and connected vehicle data APIs tailored to customers' operational needs help improve fleet visibility and support more efficient day-to-day operations.

In addition, Kia offers dedicated Uptime services that support vehicle availability through real-time monitoring, predictive diagnostics and proactive maintenance management. Together, these connected solutions are designed to reduce operational disruption and support Kia's commitment to service excellence.

Kia's business-tailored service is centered on PBV-dedicated services designed to provide tailored support across diverse business operations, lower total cost of ownership and support higher vehicle uptime. Kia plans to expand the PV7 lineup to 23 variants following its 2027 launch, with the PV9 set to follow in 2029, further broadening the brand's PBV lineup and mobility solutions.

"The PV7 has been developed to give customers the flexibility to adapt as needs evolve," said Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia's PBV Business Division. "As a business-tailored tool engineered to deliver best-in-class EV performance, data-driven solutions, and total service excellence, it will enable customers to improve work efficiency, enhance productivity, and create greater value throughout the business lifecycle."

-ENDS-

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[1] Flexible Body System (FBS) is Kia's next-generation modular body architecture that enables the flexible development of diverse body styles and derivatives from a standardized vehicle structure.

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